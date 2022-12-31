By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.

“We’ve caught wind that some (Broncos) players — players who would prefer to emerge from final days of a lost season as healthy as possible — weren’t happy about it.”

The Broncos have already been eliminated this season, marking the end of a disappointing year for them. Expectations were high after acquiring Russell Wilson and the services of Nathaniel Hackett. They were supposed to be the next contenders for the division crown. Instead, Denver quite quickly became the butt of many NFL-related jokes.

There are still some things to play for this year for some Broncos players. Contract incentives are a thing, after all, and some players wouldn’t want to miss an opportunity to get a bigger payday. However, these same players wouldn’t want to risk their safety over one full-contact practice.

Some fans have also speculated that this was a show of force from the new head coach Jerry Rosberg. There were earlier reports that Hackett was averse to holding padded (or full contact) practices. Perhaps this is just Rosberg telling the players that those lax days are over.