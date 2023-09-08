Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims can turn on the afterburners and make defensive backs eat his dust. Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi feels Mims' blazing speed will become a reliable weapon, per Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens.

“He's a fast guy, and it seems like he's always fast. Some fast guys, they burn out. They feel like they can't maintain that speed play after play. He's been very consistent, and we've been impressed with his speed,” Stevens quoted Lombardi as saying on Thursday.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Denver Broncos STC Ben Kotwica on Marvin Mims maturity on kickoffs and punts 🧠 pic.twitter.com/a3lxEV4tZq — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) September 7, 2023

The Broncos swapped picks with the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft. That move allowed Denver to make Marvin Mims the 63rd overall selection. Consequently, he became the first pick of the Sean Payton era in the Mile High City.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Mims told the media on draft day his versatility – his ability to play inside and outside – make him a threat on the offensive end. However, Joe Lombardi also marveled at the rookie's incredible speed. Could Marvin Mims give the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (a.k.a. “The Cheetah”) a run for his money as the league's fastest wideout?

The Broncos' putrid offense was one of the reasons they won just five games and missed the postseason for the seventh consecutive year. Denver struggled moving the sticks despite acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. Expect Marvin Mims to become one of Wilson's prime targets in the absence of wideout Tim Patrick. Mims will also make a profound difference on kickoff and punt returns with his speed.

The Broncos have struggled mightily since winning the Super Bowl in Peyton Manning's last season in 2015. Here's hoping Marvin Mims will help them reclaim lost glory in the 2023 NFL season.