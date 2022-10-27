Will Broncos GM George Paton’s 100% support of Nathaniel Hackett be kiss of death?

The Denver Broncos are at a crossroads in their adversity-filled 2022-23 season. At 2-5, Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos are running out of time to figure things out as they inch closer to their Week 8 London clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And it appears that if the Broncos don’t turn things around soon, Hackett’s job could be on the line, in spite of general manager George Paton’s proclamations.

Speaking on the speculation regarding Hackett’s job security, Paton gave the 43-year old coach a vote of security amid all the calls for his firing.

“I believe in Nathaniel. I support Nathaniel 100%,” Paton said, per Mike Klis of 9NEWS. “He’s been in this for 7 games as a head coach. The scrutiny he’s faced is unprecedented. We’ve had 4 primetime games so he’s had to learn in front of the entire world.”

In addition, George Paton praised Nathaniel Hackett for maintaining the team’s togetherness even as they trudge along a rough season.

“But I really like how he’s kept the team together. They’re connected. He’s kept our building together. I appreciate how he came through that,” Paton added.

Nonetheless, in a results-driven business, the Broncos cannot afford to rest on their laurels, especially after committing $245 million to star quarterback Russell Wilson.

Despite Paton’s public display of support for his head coach of choice after a poor stretch of Broncos football from 2017-2021 led by coaches Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio, nobody’s job is safe, especially for someone who hasn’t proven to be the best when it comes to making crucial decisions in the middle of the game.

It also wouldn’t be the first time a coach would be jettisoned despite receiving a vote of confidence from his higher-ups. Some could even view George Paton’s overt support as the kiss of death for Nathaniel Hackett’s much-maligned Broncos tenure, especially as the Broncos brass tries to squash any rumors so as to not ruin the team and the coach’s confidence.

Still, with the season slipping away from the Broncos’ grasp, fans will hope that the front office lands on a decision regarding their coaching ranks soon enough.