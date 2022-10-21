Russell Wilson could lose one of his top targets amid trade rumors

The Denver Broncos are struggling on offense through the first six games of the 2022 season, and the team needs to do everything it can to get quarterback Russell Wilson on track.

However, even though the team has yet to hit its offensive stride, one of their receivers is starting to attract attention around the NFL . Tight end Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is emerging as a target for several teams around the league, per multiple reports.

The November 1 NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, so the Broncos and trade partners could make a deal come together quickly.

Okwuegbunam was expected to become a top target after Noah Fant was traded to the Seahawks in the deal that brought Wilson to the Broncos, but he has rarely been on the field in the last three weeks, lining up for just 16 plays.

Okwuegbunam appeared to be headed for an important role for the Broncos after catching 33 passes for 330 yards and 2 touchdowns while starting six games a year ago. However, the Missouri product has fallen behind rookie third-round pick Greg Dulcich, Andrew Beck and two others on the depth chart.

While the Broncos may be in a position to move Okwuegbunam, there are clear needs on the offensive side of the ball. The belief is that Russell Wilson remains a quarterback who is capable of leading Denver into the playoffs, but he needs weapons who can get open and create big plays.

That has rarely happened in 2022, as the Broncos are averaging 15.2 points per game. The only team that the Broncos have outscored is the Houston Texans