To say that Russell Wilson is having a nightmare of a debut with the Denver Broncos would be a massive understatement. The veteran quarterback has struggled on the field, which has drawn the ire of teammates and fans alike.

But one supporter who won’t turn her back on him is his wife Ciara. On the Broncos QB’s 34th birthday, the Grammy-winning artist put up a heartfelt greeting on Instagram for Russell Wilson sure to spring him up from any sour mood.

Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU! I love you so much Birthday Boy @DangeRussWilson! Today a King was born! I love you so much! I’m so proud to celebrate you today and everyday 👑

Russell Wilson responded in the comments as well with a much shorter, but equally sweet message.

“I am grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you. And one day Eternity in Heaven. I love you Mrs. @Ciara Wilson,” said Russ.

It hasn’t been great for Russell Wilson after a change of scenery. But things could be much, much worse in life for him. He’s still an NFL quarterback that has earned well over nine figures throughout his career and counting. He’s married to a beautiful and talented woman like Ciara with whom he has equally beautiful children.

While he’s dug himself into a deep hole in Denver so far, it’s not insurmountable if he leads a bounce season next year.