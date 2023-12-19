Despite his viral outburst, Broncos HC said he and Russell Wilson have cleared the air.

The Denver Broncos game on Saturday was just ugly from top to bottom. On top of losing 41-17 to the Detroit Lions, a tense encounter was captured on the Broncos sideline.

In the third quarter, cameras caught Broncos head coach Sean Payton laying into quarterback Russell Wilson. The outburst looked rather one-sided, with Payton doing most of the yelling, and Wilson staying quiet.

Sean Payton screaming at Russell Wilson after that drive. Not sure what Russ did wrong? pic.twitter.com/8tHBc2Zblr — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 17, 2023

Directly after the game, both Payton and Wilson brushed off the encounter. At one point, Payton was further pushed on the matter with the head coach delivering a fiery response, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

“What I talk to Russell about is none of your business.”

It has now been a few days, and tensions have simmered. Payton had a press conference with reporters via Zoom on Monday, and he brushed off the encounter, via Mike Klis of 9News.

“It’s certainly in-game intensity, heat of the moment all those things but nothing more to add,” said Payton.

Despite Payton wanting to move on from the situation, he was asked if he and Wilson had addressed the ‘one-sided exchange' privately.

“Not at all,” Payton said. “First of all we haven’t had a team meeting. And Russ and I have a great relationship. No, not at all.”

So, Payton claims that his relationship with Wilson is still fine. Hopefully, that is the case, as the Broncos will be entering an incredibly important stretch of their season these next few weeks.

The Broncos are 7-7, and teetering on the fence of a playoff birth. If they can win their final three matchups of the season, they'll have a pretty decent chance at it. If they even lose one, their chances seriously dwindle.