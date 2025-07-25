The New York Yankees are in desperate need of improvements at the MLB trade deadline. Their infield defense has been putrid, they are running out of pitchers, and they are falling in the AL East standings. While the deadline rumors heat up, Yankees prospect Spencer Jones has been raking. He spoke with ESPN's Jorge Castillo about the upcoming deadline and rumors of his departure.

“It's a lot of fun this time of year, just for baseball fans in general, right?” Jones said. “I have friends all over the country that are wanting me to go and play for their team. But my heart's here with this organization. I've been having a lot of fun being a Yankee so far in my career. And you take everything with a grain of salt. It's part of it, part of the season, and I'm excited to see how things go moving forward.”

Jones was picked in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Yankees and has been excellent this season. Across two minor-league levels, he has 29 homers and 57 RBIs in 68 games. His 1.116 OPS is buoyed by a ridiculous .706 slugging percentage. Jones has been ridiculous and could be an MLB star. But he does not fill the need of the 2025 Yankees.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have multiple pieces that fill the Yankees' needs. After trading Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners, they seem committed to selling at the MLB trade deadline. If they demand Jones for Eugenio Suarez and Merrill Kelly, they may have no choice but to make the move.

The Yankees have other prospects that they could trade if they do want to hold onto Jones. They want to hold onto George Lombard Jr, their top prospect. Cam Schlittler could be on the move after a solid first two starts in MLB.