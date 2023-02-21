The Denver Broncos had a very disappointing 2022-23 season. They were expected to be a playoff contender with the arrival of Russell Wilson. However, they fell way short of those expectations. Despite the fact that the start of free agency is still a few weeks away, it is likely that general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton have already begun compiling a list of potential targets. Simply told, still needs more depth and support on both sides of the ball. Here we’ll look at five sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Broncos must consider signing in the 2023 offseason.

After predictions that the Broncos would contend for the Super Bowl following Wilson’s deal, the team fell short and is now left with Wilson and new coach Sean Payton. Payton’s successful turnaround of a struggling New Orleans team to a Super Bowl win brings optimism for the Broncos. Keep in mind that 23 of their players are becoming free agents and many other options are available. As such, Payton and Paton have a lot of work ahead in deciding which players to re-sign and which free agents to pursue in the 2023 NFL Offseason.

Let’s look at five sneaky good free agents whom the Broncos must sign in the offseason.

5. DT Daron Payne

Washington’s Daron Payne has established himself as a reliable DT with a total of 26 sacks over four years. In the past season alone, he exceeded his personal best with 11.5 sacks, 32 solo tackles, 25 pressures, and five hurries. As the top option among all interior defenders eligible for contract extensions, there’s a chance he won’t even reach free agency. Many expect the Commanders to even use the franchise tag to retain him. If he does hit the market, however, the Broncos should quickly sign him up as he is a disruptive defender with quickness and agility who can play on numerous fronts. At 6’3 and 320 pounds, he is a large, muscular mover who will help this squad’s defense become stronger.

4. DT Fletcher Cox

Philadelphia DT Fletcher Cox has had a celebrated career in the NFL since he was drafted 12th overall by the Eagles in 2012. He has accumulated 65 sacks and 85 tackles for loss over his 12 seasons. This season, Cox has been a smart investment for the Eagles, as he signed a one-year contract that includes a dummy year in 2023 for salary cap purposes. However, if Cox becomes a free agent in 2023, the Broncos should consider signing him. Yes, he is already 32 years old. However, he remains a reliable player who has only missed four games in his career.

3. WR Mecole Hardman

With KJ Hamler’s injury history making him an unreliable option for the upcoming season, the Broncos need a new weapon for coach Payton’s offense. Enter Mecole Hardman, who is a viable option due to his speed, which makes him a significant threat in both running and passing games. Like Andy Reid, Payton will maximize Hardman’s abilities to the fullest and put him in the best position to succeed. This is despite Hardman’s inconsistency in Kansas City after the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in the offseason. His injuries certainly factored in this past season. When healthy, though, Hardman has demonstrated exceptional speed, which the Broncos desperately need. Signing Hardman would give Wilson another dangerous target who can contribute in the slot.

2. C Connor McGovern

If the Broncos are looking for a reliable veteran center, Connor McGovern could be a good choice for the team. Despite reportedly being close to signing an extension with the team in 2020, the Broncos opted for a more versatile lineman in Graham Glasgow. However, 2021 third-round pick Quinn Meinerz emerged as a promising player at right guard last year, which could make a reunion with McGovern more appealing. McGovern has been a consistent player for five straight seasons, logging around 1,000 snaps per season. He ranks in the top half of the league in both run-blocking and pass-blocking. He could reliably help quarterback Russell Wilson get his career back on track.

1. LB Alex Singleton

Despite having limited funds, Denver made a savvy move by trading edge defender Bradley Chubb for a first-round pick, avoiding his $110 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. That means Paton’s decision to trade Chubb turned out to be a huge win. On the other hand, Alex Singleton’s story of persistence is impressive. After being an undrafted free agent in 2015, he finally got his chance in 2020 and made a significant impact in 2022. Singleton was among the 10 linebackers who achieved run defense and coverage grades above 70.0 in 2022. In fact, he had only a 6.5 percent missed tackle rate while collecting 224 total tackles from 2021-2022. His tale of perseverance could inspire his teammates, and his cost is an excellent fit for the Broncos, who have limited cap space.