The Denver Broncos hiring of Sean Payton has drawn a lot of attention for a couple of different reasons. For starters, the Broncos were awful in 2022, and Payton is going to have his work cut for him when it comes to taking charge of this team. But also, Denver had to send a trade package to the New Orleans Saints in order to pry Payton away that included their 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick.

Not only did Payton cost a lot in terms of this trade, but it looks like his individual contract itself is quite expensive as well. There were rumors floating around during Payton’s interview process that suggested he was looking for a massive contract, and reports have surfaced suggesting that Payton’s contract with Denver is in the neighborhood of $18 million per year.

“Sean Payton’s now a very rich man. Five years, in the neighborhood of $18 million per. But can money buy the resuscitation of Russell Wilson?…For someone so unwanted as Payton, it seems funny Denver traded first- and second-round draft choices (getting a third- in return) to New Orleans for Payton, then made him one of the highest-paid coaches in NFL history, with a five-year deal worth at least $18 million a year.” – Peter King, Peter King’s Football Morning In America

This report does not definitively say what Payton is making, but it looks like he has a contract that comes in somewhere around the five-year, $90 million mark, which is a huge financial commitment for the Broncos. Combine that with the draft pick compensation previously mentioned as well, and it’s clear that the Broncos are all in on Payton. Now it’s time to see whether or not this gamble on Payton by Denver will end up paying off for them.