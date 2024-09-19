ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Denver Broncos face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Florida. We're live from Raymond James Stadium, sharing our NFL odds series and making a Broncos-Buccaneers prediction and pick.

The Broncos lost 13-6 to the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend, struggling to mount any offense. Bo Nix struggled, going 20 for 35 with 246 yards passing with two interceptions while rushing four times for 25 yards. Also, Javonte Williams continued to struggle, running the ball 11 times for 17 yards and catching five passes for 48 yards. Josh Reynolds had four receptions for 93 yards. Consequently, the offense managed just 13 first downs and went 2 for 12 on third down while committing two turnovers and allowing two sacks.

The defense did a solid job. Ultimately, they had two sacks but could not force a turnover. The task of doing that will be much more difficult this weekend.

The Bucs defeated the Detroit Lions 20-16 last weekend to go to 2-0. Significantly, they got the job done, holding down a ferocious offense in a nailbiter. Baker Mayfield proved he was not the problem in Cleveland as he had another solid performance. He managed the game efficiently, going 12 for 19 with 185 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception while rushing five times for 34 yards. Rookie Bucky Irving was solid, running the ball five times for 34 yards.

Meanwhile, Rachaad White rushed 10 times for 18 yards. Chris Godwin continued his hot start, catching seven passes for 117 yards and one touchdown. Likewise, Mike Evans had three receptions for 42 yards. The offense finished with 14 first downs and went 2 for 10 on third down. Lastly, they turned the ball over once and allowed five sacks.

The defense remained hot. They forced two turnovers but did not register a sack. Ultimately, there will be more chances for that against a struggling Denver offense.

The Broncos lead the head-to-head series 7-3. Yet, the Bucs destroyed them 28-10 in the last showdown on September 27, 2020, at Mile High Stadium. The Broncos have won the last two games in Tampa Bay, and are 3-1 historically at Raymond James Stadium.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Broncos-Buccaneers Odds

Denver Broncos: +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +270

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 40.5 (-120)

Under: 40.5 (-102)

How to Watch Broncos vs. Buccaneers

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread/Win

Sean Payton was supposed to save the Broncos. Yet, they are off to another slow start, being 0-2 after the first two weeks. It is the same issue as always: an offense that cannot move the ball.

Nix has passed for just 384 yards with four interceptions and has not thrown a touchdown yet. However, he has rushed nine times for 60 yards and a score. Williams has also been contained on the ground. Unfortunately, he has rushed just 19 times for 40 yards and no scores on a pathetic 2.1 yards per carry rate. Reynolds has garnered nine receptions for 138 yards. Meanwhile, Courtland Sutton has struggled, with just five catches for 64 yards.

The defense has done a solid job. However, the Bucs will be a tougher challenge, and this defense must do more. Jonathon Cooper has tallied four solo tackles and two sacks. Also, Alex Singleton has added 13 solo tackles and one interception.

The Broncos will cover the spread if they can move the ball and utilize Williams better to relieve some pressure off Nix. Then, they must stop Mayfield from getting the ball to Godwin and Evans.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Buccaneers are hot right now. Aside from the New Orleans Saints, they are the hottest team in the league right now. The offense has been solid and their quarterback is off to a good start.

Mayfield has passed for 474 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Now, the pressure is on to continue this hot start and avoid laying an egg against a defense that can still be dangerous. White must do more. So far, he has rushed 25 times for 49 yards on a meager 2-yard per-carry rate. But Irving has been awesome, running 16 times for 84 yards while still looking for his first touchdown.

Evans is going to be a Hall of Fame receiver someday. Currently, he has caught eight passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Godwin has gotten off to an excellent start, catching 15 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has been good. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has been solid, with four solo tackles and one sack. SirVocea Dennis has tallied 10 solo tackles. Additionally, the secondary has done well despite injuries, with Zyon McCollum generating seven solo tackles and one interception.

The Bucs will cover the spread if Mayfield continues playing well and getting the ball to Evans and Godwin. Then, they must continue to stop the run and make life awful for Nix.

Final Broncos-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

Coach Payton is 20-11 historically against the Bucs. But that was with the high-powered Saints and Drew Brees. These Broncos are not good. Conversely, the Bucs are a playoff contender and can take that extra step if Mayfield remains consistent. The Bucs have also covered the spread in four of their past five games. Subsequently, we foresee more of the same as the Bucs do much of the same on Sunday to slash the Broncos down. This feels like a two-score victory.

Final Broncos-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5 (-115)