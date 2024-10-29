ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Broncos-Ravens prediction and pick. The Broncos are playing great and have won five of their last six games after starting 0-2. The Ravens are also playing great, even after losing last week to break their five-game winning streak.

The Broncos started the season slowly but have since won five of their last six games to get to 5-3. They have losses to the Seahawks, Steelers, and Chargers. Then, they have big wins against the Buccaneers, Jets, Raiders, Saints, and the Panthers. The Broncos have flipped the script and should be in the playoff hunt all year. They are a tough team and getting the most out of Bo Nix.

The Ravens also started the season slowly, but they have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL. They are 5-3 and just lost a game to the Browns to break a five-game winning streak. They have wins against the Cowboys, Bills, Bengals, Commanders, and Buccaneers. The losses are then to the Chiefs, Raiders, and the Browns. The Ravens have unlocked their potential and still have room to grow for the rest of the year.

Here are the Broncos-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Broncos-Ravens Odds

Denver Broncos: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +385

Baltimore Ravens: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 44.5 (-115)

Under: 44.5 (-105)

How to Watch Broncos vs. Ravens

Time: 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Denver Broncos have bounced back since their slow start. They have not been impressive on offense, averaging 307.3 yards per game and scoring 21.6 points. The offense has pieces but starts with Bo Nix as the quarterback. He has 1,530 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 63.2% completion percentage. Javonte Williams has been solid at best in the backfield, with 345 rushing yards on 90 carries. The receivers also need to be better, with Courtland Sutton being a standout with 29 receptions, 377 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

The Broncos are great on defense this season. They are third in yards allowed at 282.6 yards per game. The run defense is the difference in this game, and they allow 106.4 yards per game on the ground. Then, they allow 176.3 yards per game through the air. They are also third in scoring defense, allowing 15 points per game. The defense starts and ends with Pat Surtain III in the secondary. He is the best player on this defense and a difference-maker. Zach Allen has also been a great piece off the edge up front. The Broncos need to focus on stopping the run in this matchup, and they have the talent to do it.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Baltimore Ravens have looked like a juggernaut this season. Their offense has been great, and they are first in the NFL in yards per game at 452.1 yards. Then, they score 30.3 points per game, second only behind the Detroit Lions. Lamar Jackson is the key for this team under center. He has 2,099 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 66.9% completion percentage. Zay Flowers is the best receiver on the team, with 527 yards and one touchdown on 41 receptions. They have the best-rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 200 yards per game. The combination of Jackson and Derrick Henry has been lethal on offense. Jackson has 501 yards and two touchdowns on 81 carries, while Henry has been a workhorse with 946 yards and nine touchdowns on 145 carries.

The Ravens’ defense has taken a step back this season. They are 25th in total defense, allowing 361.3 total yards per game. They are the worst defense in the NFL against the pass but also the best defense against the run. They allow 291.4 yards through the air and then 69.9 yards per game on the ground. This defense has a lot of playmakers with Odafe Oweh and Nnamdi Madubuike up front, then Roquan Smith and Kyle Van Noy are great in the middle, and finally, Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton are the biggest bright spots in the secondary. This defense has a great matchup against rookie quarterback Bo Nix because he has been inconsistent, as in the Broncos’ defense.

Final Broncos-Ravens Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game. The Broncos seem like they are for real this season, but this is their toughest game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have looked like a juggernaut with how well this offense is playing, and the defense has been figuring things out, too. The key in this game is the Broncos’ defense. This spread is too big, even considering how well the Ravens are playing. The Broncos have the defense to keep this closer than this spread, but the Ravens will still win.

Final Broncos-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Denver Broncos: +9.5 (-110)