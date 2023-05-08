Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Bronny James committed to play basketball for the USC Trojans on Saturday, just hours before LeBron James tipped off in Game 3 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors. Amid his commitment, the already lucrative career of Bronny is getting lost in the shuffle.

Bronny James is ALREADY making NBA money 💸 (@donaldcoletta ) pic.twitter.com/sYKUd2Okgr — Whistle (@WhistleSports) May 8, 2023

“Bronny has an estimated NIL worth of $7.4 million, already having deals with Nike, Beats, PSD, and had the chance to be in a Fast & Furious commercial…that is more than 68% of NBA players that ESPN tracked salaries for in 2023.”

Bronny is certainly making the most of his last name, as he is already making money that most people can only dream of in their lifetimes. Now committed to USC, the brand exposure is only going to skyrocket once he hits the national spotlight.

It is likely that Bronny will only play one year at USC, as the benefits for both his developing game and wallet will be crystal clear when the chance to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft occurs. For now, he will focus on his one year playing for the Trojans.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is looking to go up 3-1 over the Warriors on Monday, all but cementing the Lakers a bid into the 2023 Western Conference Finals. Bronny was court side at the Lakers Game 3 on Saturday where they trounced the Warriors.

Whatever happens in both LeBron and Bronny’s playing careers, the older James is definitely proud of his son for committing to college. Knowing how much money Bronny could have potentially made with any decision, LeBron James will love that Bronny is going to get another year of education.