Bronny James teams up with LeBron James in historic Beats by Dre deal

Bronny James’ basketball story is one of the most unique we will ever see. As the son of LeBron James, all eyes are on him as he looks to make it to the NBA. He is making a name for himself with both his play on the court and his endorsements, one of which he teamed up with his father to introduce.

As first reported by Nick DePaula of ESPN, Bronny James is teaming up with LeBron on the Beats by Dre team. Bronny signed a NIL deal, making him the brand’s first high-school athlete, and appears in an ad displaying the new earphones. The ad features them shooting around and showing their moves before playing one-on-one.

The Chosen One vs. The Chosen Son.

LeBron James signed a deal with Beats in 2008, which made him the first athlete to ever do so. Teaming up with his son in an ad shows how far he has come since signing that initial deal and how talented Bronny is. While LeBron looks to lead the Los Angeles Lakers back to the playoffs, Bronny is looking to establish himself on the recruiting circuit.

Bronny James has already signed a NIL deal with Nike, joining other young basketball stars like Iowa standout Caitlin Clarke and fellow high-school hooper DJ Wagner. The Sierra Canyon High School guard is a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and has offers from programs such as Ohio State, Memphis and USC. The James’ plan is to team up together and LeBron’s recent contract extension will keep him signed through the earliest point of the beginning of Bronny’s career.