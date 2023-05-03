Looks like Brooks Koepka might be hitting the mini-golf course soon, after the exciting news that he and his model wife, Jena Sims, are expecting their first child. Sims posted a pregnancy announcement on Instagram Wednesday, which happens to be superstar golfer Koepka’s 33 year old birthday, with the caption “happiest birthday, the best is yet to come 🤍🤍🤍”.

In the social media reveal post, Brooks excitedly holds up the ultrasound pics of their baby to camera, as Jena — clad in a white bikini, jeans and grey sweatshirt — shows off the start of her baby bump with a beautiful beach sunrise in the background. Other pics show Brooks kissing Jena’s stomach, their dog kissing Jena’s stomach, Brooks and Jena kissing, and a birthday cake pic with icing that reads “HBD daddy”.

The post quickly garnered a lot of love from their friends, family and fans with everyone getting in on the well-wishing.

Koepka and Sims have publicly been a couple since 2017 when they made their relationship reveal at the U.S. Open. They got married in June 2022.

Jena Sims is always by her husband’s side for his golf tournaments. Brooks Koepka, who held the world’s number one golfer ranking for almost an entire year from 2018 to 2019, is the winner of four majors and one of the biggest names associated with the controversial Saudi-financed LIV Golf League. One thing that’s not controversial though is when models and superstar athletes procreate and then share the pics on social media. That sort of news is a hole in one, a slam dunk, a grand slam, a touchdown, and a whole bunch of other mixed sports metaphors!