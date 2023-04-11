Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

Jon Rahm won his first ever green jacket at the 2023 Masters over the weekend, and after matching him stroke for stroke through much of the tournament, Brooks Koepka shared an emotional message with the Spaniard days after the conclusion at Augusta National.

“This game is so good. What a week at Augusta! Impressive performance from Jon Rahm,” Koepka tweeted on Tuesday. “Congrats man, you earned it. It’s going to be a fun major season, we’re just getting going. Stay tuned! Appreciate everyone’s support and The Masters for another memorable year.”

Great sportsmanship from Koepka, who was on top of the Masters leaderboard at the end of the first three rounds. The American struggled on Sunday, allowing Rahm to snatch the victory away after a fantastic final 18 holes.

Rahm finished the tournament at 12 under, earning $3.24 million in prize money. Koepka ended up finishing tied for second with Phil Mickelson, who surged up the leaderboards with a fourth round -7 to tie Koepka with a final score of -8. Both golfers won $1.584 million.

It was Rahm’s second major victory, after he won the US Open in 2021.

Although it was a disappointing finale for Brooks Koepka, he missed the cut in 2021 and 2022 while recovering from a major right knee injury, so this was a fantastic return to form for the 32-year-old.

“I know if I’m healthy, I know I can compete. I don’t think any of the guys that played this event thought otherwise, either,” Koepka said when asked about the performances of LIV golfers at the Masters.

“When Phil plays good, we know he’s going to compete. Reed, the same thing. I think that’s just manufactured by the media that we can’t compete anymore; that we are washed up.”

Koepka proved that he’s anything but after coming up just short of winning his first green jacket.