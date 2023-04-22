The Cleveland Browns will have a pivotal season in 2023. The play of quarterback Deshaun Watson in his first full season as a Brown will be the main topic. However, if the Browns want to contend in the near future, they must prioritize defense upgrades in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Browns currently own the 74th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Remember that even if there are no obvious holes in their roster, the Browns will want to be as deep as possible. Here we’ll look at three sneaky options for the Cleveland Browns and their 74th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

When Watson joined the Browns during the 2022 offseason, they were left with eight picks for the 2023 NFL Draft, which is a decent amount. However, their first selection is not until the middle of the third round. This puts more pressure on Browns GM Andrew Berry to make the most of their picks. Nonetheless, they still have multiple choices in Rounds three to five and one each in Rounds 6 and 7. That is not too shabby. Despite not having a first-round pick due to the trade with the Texans for Watson, the Browns can still benefit from the depth of the 2023 NFL Draft class with their remaining selections. While they won’t have early picks, they are still in a position to improve their team. Of course, Browns fans hope they get a good return for their draft capital, especially with Watson expected to play the entire 2023 season.

Let’s look at three sneaky options for the Browns and their 74th pick.

1. Keeanu Benton

The Browns had a weak defensive line in the last NFL season. This put too much pressure on defensive end Myles Garrett. Although Garrett had an impressive season individually, he didn’t have enough support. Therefore, the Browns should consider drafting Wisconsin DT Keaanu Benton to address their interior defensive line issues. With a solid defensive line, the game would open up for Garrett and new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Recall that Schwartz prefers to play man coverage and scheme for his best players.

At 6’4 and 309 pounds, Benton has the NFL size and strength needed to excel at the position. He also showcased his deceptive quickness and swim move. This surprised many offensive linemen last year. His ability to use his feet in one-on-one matchups would help the Browns improve their run defense. That’s an area they need help with. Drafting Benton would be a significant boost to rebuilding the Browns’ defensive line.

In addition, Benton’s multi-faceted skillset would make him an ideal prospect for the Browns. He has the strength to overpower opponents and the quickness to use his feet in one-on-one matchups. With Benton on board, Schwartz can begin building his defensive scheme around him and other talented players on the Browns’ roster. Overall, drafting Benton would be a smart move for the Browns to strengthen their defensive line and improve their team’s overall performance.

2. Trenton Simpson

Cleveland would benefit from this scenario as Simpson is likely to be picked in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Clemson player has demonstrated his versatility by playing in the box, covering tight ends from the slot, and pressuring the quarterback on the edge. He showcased this flexibility in a significant way in his last season with the Tigers.

Moreover, linebacker is a significant position of need for the Browns. Their 2021 second-round pick, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, did not perform well as a starter. In fact, he allowed a QB rating of 132.1 last season. Additionally, Anthony Walker is returning as a starter after missing most of the previous season due to a quad injury. Therefore, adding Simpson to the Browns’ team would be a valuable addition and fill an important position.

In all likelihood, Simpson will come off the board in the late first round or early second round. Still, the Browns could still get him if they choose to trade up or if for some inexplicable reason, Simpson slides to the third round.

3. Jack Campbell

The Browns require a more intuitive middle defender to clear up messes in their defense. This is where Jack Campbell would be an ideal match for Cleveland.

Sure, the Browns have addressed most of their gaps on defense through free agency. Still, the linebacker position lacks long-term depth on the roster. Both Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki are returning from season-ending injuries and have only one-year contracts.

The projections for Jack Campbell’s draft stock vary significantly. He ranges from a top-30 selection to as low as the 60th overall pick. If he slips to the late second round or early third round, the Browns could potentially use some of their day-three picks to trade up. Campbell has an impressive physique, exceptional athleticism, and is an instinctual player at the second level. These make him a great fit for Jim Schwartz’s new defensive scheme.