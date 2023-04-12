Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Cleveland Browns have a very important season coming in 2023. The number one storyline will be the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson going into his first full campaign as a Brown. However, going into the 2023 NFL Draft, the Browns need to prioritize upgrades on defense if they want to compete in the near future. More specifically, the defensive line was one of the worst in the NFL last season. Defensive end Myles Garrett still had an unbelievable individual season, but just didn’t have enough help. This is why Wisconsin DT Keaanu Benton would be the ideal draft pick for the Browns.

If the Browns can shore up the interior defensive line, the entire game opens up for Garrett, and more importantly for new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Schwartz loves to scheme for his best individual players, and it would be a lot easier for Garrett if he wasn’t consistently being double and triple teamed. The Browns are relatively strong in the secondary, and Schwartz prefers to play man coverage. This is just another reason they need to improve in the trenches. In comes Keaanu Benton, and Schwartz can start building his scheme.

Keaanu Benton would be a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3 reasons why the Cleveland Browns must draft Keaanu Benton

1. Keeanu Benton absorbs rushing lanes

The Browns run defense was absolutely atrocious last season, regularly being gashed for big gains and 100-yard rushers. This in turn caused Browns’ linebackers to struggle, as offensive linemen were able to get freed up into the second level. This is where Benton could make a huge impact. He is elite at clogging lanes and absorbing double teams, thus allowing his linebackers to have free paths to the backfield.

Benton might not be as high up on draft boards as other prospects in the draft because these are plays that do not make the stat sheet. However, often being lined up over the center, Benton made it a habit of taking on multiple linemen and allowing the second level of the Wisconsin defense to run free.

Not only would this help the Browns linebackers, but the edge guys as well, especially Garrett. Garrett is one of the quickest defensive ends in the NFL, but can only make so much of an impact in the running game being on the outside. Teams would be less inclined to run inside against the Browns with Benton up the middle, and Garrett would inherently be able to wreak havoc in the backfield. In terms of stopping the run, Benton is a perfect fit in Cleveland.

2. He has great strength and deceptive quickness

Keaanu Benton is 6’4, 309 pounds, so he will come in already having NFL size. The strength was assumed to be there with his stature, and he showed that at the NFL Combine with 25 reps on the bench press. However, in his last year at Wisconsin he showed a deceptive quickness as well. The Browns would be lucky to rebuild their defensive line with such a multi-faceted prospect.

Benton showed an elite swim move that surprised many offensive linemen last year. They typically expected a bull rush from Benton, which usually worked with his ability to strictly overpower opponents. Nevertheless, if he is faced with a one-on-one, he showed that he can use his feet just as much as his strength in order to win matchups. The one-on-one matchups would most likely come in the run game, which is exactly what the Browns need help with.

3. Draft Capital

The Browns first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft will not come until the third round. The fully guaranteed contract is not the only asterisk that came along with Deshaun Watson, but a whole lot of draft picks as well. With that being said, their ability to upgrade the weakest part of their roster will be stunted. The top defensive linemen will be off the board by the time the Browns pick in the third round, so they will have to get creative. Fortunately, Keaanu Benton is a later round projection with first round potential.

Guys like Jalen Carter, Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee, Calijah Kancey and Lukas Van Ness are expected to see their names fly off the board early in the draft. The Browns are going to miss out on these prospects, so they will need to pounce on the opportunity to select Benton if he is available come the third round. If they miss out on him, they will be kicking themselves for losing out on first round potential in a draft where a first round pick was impossible.

Keeanu Benton truly is the perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft. They will be giving a massive upgrade to their defense if they draft the young defensive tackle out of Wisconsin.