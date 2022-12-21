By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns are in poor shape this season with a 6-8 record, which has many fans calling for Kevin Stefanski to be fired after the campaign finishes. But, quarterback Deshaun Watson has supported Stefanski as the head coach of this franchise and even said he was a huge reason he chose the Browns in the first place. Via Hayden Grove:

“There’s a story out there and I’ve told it a few times but you know on that visit, the opportunity to talk ball and the connection that we had. It wasn’t even about me being in Cleveland, it was just mostly about all ball. Me and him had the opportunity to meet and talk about that and what the future can hold and what we can do in this system together so that’s why I was most excited about and why I was very high on Cleveland.”

While Deshaun Watson basically just returned from suspension, Stefanski is evidently a huge factor behind the QB ending up with the Browns in the first place. That’s gotta mean something to the front office. Sure, it’s been a rather poor year, but without their first string signal-caller, it was hard to expect a lot.

Stefanski has been in charge of Cleveland since 2020, compiling a 25-22 record during that span to date and leading them to a playoff appearance in his first season. With Watson having a full campaign under his belt in 2023 and a chance to really find his footing in Stefanski’s system, it could be wise for the Browns to keep the HC around. Their QB1 would certainly vouch for it.