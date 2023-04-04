Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

A recent workout with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson turned ugly for second-year wideout Michael Woods. The team’s sixth-round pick in 2022 has reportedly torn his Achilles while catching passes from Watson down in Texas and is expected to miss the entire 2023 season, per Ari Meirov:

“Browns WR Michael Woods, who was their 6th-round pick last year, ruptured his Achilles during a workout this week and is now likely to miss the entire 2023 NFL season. Brutal.”

For our 2023 NFL Win Total predictions (including the Browns as one of the toughest teams to pick), listen below:

Just devastating news for the young pass-catcher, who had a very limited role last year. The former Oklahoma standout reeled in five receptions on 10 targets for 45 yards. He suited up for 10 games as a rookie.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although Thomas is basically a third-string WR for the Browns, he would’ve likely seen more opportunities in Year Two. Achilles injuries take a very long time to heal therefore he’s probably out for the foreseeable future.

Thankfully, Cleveland made a big move to strengthen their receiver room this offseason, acquiring Elijah Moore from the New York Jets. He’ll slot in as one of Watson’s primary weapons in 23′ after a respectable tenure with Gang Green.

The Browns will be looking to bounce back from a dismal 7-10 campaign where Watson barely played due to his suspension. With a clean slate heading into the upcoming season, the hope is the QB can live up to his mammoth contract and get this team back to the playoffs.

Considering how much they’re paying him, anything less than a berth in the postseason would be deemed a failure.