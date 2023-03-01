The NFL season ended less than a month ago, but the attention is already on the future. Organizations such as the Cleveland Browns should be very active as they try to return to the postseason.

In 2022, the Browns went 7-10 and finished at the bottom of the AFC North. This marked the second consecutive year that they failed to qualify for the playoffs. This was also the team’s first season with Deshaun Watson on the roster. The quarterback ended up missing the first 11 games as he served a suspension as Cleveland went 4-7 without him.

According to Spotrac, the Browns will enter the offseason with about $14 million over the salary cap, the eighth-worst situation in the league. They also have more than 20 free agents, with the majority being unrestricted.

Although there is still a long way to make the team a contender, some decisions this summer could make it some steps closer. With that being said, here are four bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL offseason.

4. Browns waive Jakeem Grant

With such a tough financial situation, the Browns might need to make some difficult decisions ahead of the 2023 season. To clear some of the cap space, they might opt to waive some players who were once important names for their positions in the league.

Cleveland is reportedly waiving starting safety John Johnson to clear about $9.75 million since his contract was non-guaranteed.

Another name who could be on his way out of Cleveland is Jakeem Grant. The return specialist signed a three-year deal with the Browns last offseason as a big addition to the special teams. He was coming off his second straight All-Pro selection and his first Pro Bowl appearance.

For his career, he has 1,228 yards and four touchdowns on punt returns and 2,699 yards and two scores on kickoffs.

The problem is that he suffered an Achilles injury during training camp and missed the entire 2022 season. At the age of 30, it is uncertain how he will recover from this major setback.

The bold prediction is that, despite the two years remaining in his contract, the Browns will waive Grant. This move will save them about $2.9 million, giving them a little bit more flexibility.

3. Cleveland signs a new wide receiver

There is no secret that Amari Cooper was one of the biggest additions for Cleveland last season. The wideout put up 78 catches for 1,160 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns.

While Cooper did play well, the Browns did not have a good overall season on offense. They finished No. 22 in passing yards in the league and only No. 19 in passing touchdowns. It is worth noting that for most of the season, they played with backup Jacoby Brissett as QB1.

Because of that, the bold prediction is that Cleveland will go after another wide receiver to pair with Cooper. Some interesting names that could be available at a good rate are Keenan Allen if he is waived by the Los Angeles Chargers and Brandin Cooks via trade, who played with Watson in Houston.

2. Cleveland re-signs Kareem Hunt

Perhaps the biggest free agent the Browns have in 2023 is Kareem Hunt. While he was the team’s RB2 behind All-Pro Nick Chubb, Hunt still played an important role on offense.

He had 123 carries for 468 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers were all the second-best marks on the team, only trailing Chubb’s numbers.

Hunt also ended up developing his receiving skills. He improved from his first season in Cleveland, recording 35 catches for 210 yards and a score this past season. This made him a pass-catching back option, which is helpful considering how dominant Chubb is in the backfield.

The bold prediction is that Hunt will re-sign with the Browns on a friendly deal. He will continue as a backup running back but should receive more opportunities in the receiving department.

1. Browns and Deshaun Watson restructure contract

Due to his suspension and the fact that he sat out the entire 2021 season, Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million deal was a shot in the dark for the Browns.

In six games this past season, the quarterback completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns against five interceptions. He also added 175 yards on the ground plus a score. The team went 3-3 with him as a starter.

Since his deal significantly limits what the Browns can do in the offseason, the bold prediction is that Watson and Cleveland will end up restructuring his deal. That way, the Browns will clear a big amount from their cap space, allowing them to pursue some free agents and re-sign some of their own without compromising their salary books at least for now.