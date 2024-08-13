Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is reportedly expected to be arrested following a domestic dispute on Monday night, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

The incident involved Hall and the mother of his child, according to Jackson. Police were called to a residence on Monday regarding that incident, but Hall left before police arrived. The Browns are aware of the incident and are gathering more information at the current moment.

The Browns selected Mike Hall Jr. in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 54 pick out of Ohio State. It is a disappointing development for the Browns and Hall, and we will have to follow reports for more details on the nature of this impending arrest.

Implications of Mike Hall Jr.'s arrest for Browns

Hall was pretty low on the depth chart for the Browns before this surfaced. He is listed as the third-string right defensive tackle behind Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson on ESPN's depth chart for Cleveland. Elsewhere on the interior defensive line, the Browns have Za'Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst II and Alex Wright. If Hall is out for any period of time, it would not be a huge blow to the depth chart.

However, it is still significant that the player the Browns selected in the second round is going to be arrested. It will be worth following reports to see potential punishment, both legally and from the league.

Cleveland still has one of the more talented defenses in the league, even if Hall does miss time. Outside of the talented interior defensive line group that was already covered, players like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward are some of the best players at their position. Players like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and others are quality pieces as well.

Still, the most pressing issue is figuring out more information on Hall's impending arrest.