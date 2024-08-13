The Cleveland Browns entered the 2024 NFL season with high expectations. These were fueled by the optimism that comes from a talent-rich roster and a fanbase hungry for success. The franchise, which has been a rollercoaster of emotions for decades, now finds itself at a crossroads. Training camp was the first true test of any team's mettle. This year, the Browns' camp certainly offered glimpses into who will rise to the occasion and who might falter. Unfortunately for the Browns, a few key players encountered struggles that raised eyebrows among analysts and fans alike.

The Browns So Far

When the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, they set aside any moral concerns. They were driven by a deep-seated need to secure a top-tier quarterback. The decision brought a wave of criticism and, to this point, hasn’t yielded the desired results on the field. Watson has performed below expectations since joining the Browns. He has clearly fallen short of the high standard he set at Clemson and Houston. However, a stellar second half in a victory against Baltimore in 2023 offered a glimpse of the player Cleveland hoped they were getting.

If Watson can perform at least to the level that Joe Flacco did last season, the Browns are poised to succeed. They managed an 11-6 record despite having Watson, Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, PJ Walker, and Jeff Driskel all starting games. With even a moderately capable quarterback, the Browns posted a 9-2 record. This success can be attributed to an offensive line ranked among the NFL’s best. In addition, they had good playmakers like Amari Cooper and David Njoku, and a dominant defense led by NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Last season, Cleveland led the NFL in total defense and was especially tough against the pass. They allowed a mere 74.7 passer rating, which was the second-best in the league.

Cleveland has waited for years to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Sure, there’s no certainty that Watson can lead them to that level. However, the rest of the team is built for success.

Here we'll look at the four key Cleveland Browns players who struggled during the 2024 NFL training camp.

James Hudson, OL

James Hudson, now in his fourth season with the Browns, has been taking most of the reps at left tackle with Jedrick Wills sidelined. However, reports from training camp suggest Hudson is struggling in this role. His issues were evident in the preseason game against the Packers. He struggled in pass protection, particularly against Preston Smith and Lukas Van Ness. They easily overpowered him. These struggles raise concerns about Hudson's ability to serve as a reliable backup in 2024.

Ronnie Hickman, S

Ronnie Hickman’s stock took a hit after just three plays against Green Bay. These culminated in a touchdown due to a critical mistake. Tasked with off-coverage as a dime cornerback, Hickman allowed an easy release to Dontayvion Wicks. This led to a touchdown pass from Jordan Love. To make matters worse, Hickman appeared to injure his hamstring during the play. Yes, there were other factors in the play. However, Hickman’s error and potential injury put his preseason prospects in doubt.

Siaki Ika, DL

Siaki Ika's bid for the final defensive tackle spot is in jeopardy after a poor showing against the Packers. In his first five snaps, Ika was repeatedly driven off his feet and flagged for offsides. These are unacceptable mistakes for a defensive lineman. Despite his offseason body transformation, Ika’s inability to hold the point of attack makes him more of a liability than an asset. If he doesn’t improve quickly, the Browns may opt for other more consistent players.

Pierre Strong Jr, RB

Pierre Strong Jr continues to frustrate with his inconsistency. Despite his explosive speed, Strong struggles with contact balance. He often goes down on first contact. His recent performance was underwhelming. He had six carries for 15 yards and two catches for 10 yards. Sure, his speed and special teams potential might keep him around. That said, his pass protection issues and inconsistency could lead to his release before the regular season.

Looking Ahead

The struggles of these key players highlight the challenges the Browns face as they inch closer to the regular season. Sure, it's not uncommon for players to hit bumps during training camp. That said, the issues these individuals are facing could have significant implications for the team’s depth and overall performance. The Browns have assembled a roster with the potential to compete at the highest level. However, the success of their season will depend not only on the stars but also on the supporting cast. As the preseason progresses, these players have a limited window to correct their course and prove that they can contribute when it matters most. The stakes are high, and the pressure is mounting. If these players can turn their struggles into learning opportunities, they might still play a pivotal role in the Browns' quest for success in 2024.