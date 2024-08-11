The Cleveland Browns have swung a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to bring back an old friend fans will immediately recognize. They've re-acquired center Nick Harris along with a 2026 seventh-round draft selection from Seattle in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, the team announced. The move comes a day after the Browns fell in their preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Harris re-joins the Browns after having previously played for them the last three seasons. He elected to sign with the Seahawks in free-agency this offseason, though his stay in the Pacific Northwest was very short.

Nick Harris begins his second tenure with Browns

A native of Santa Ana, California, Harris played college football with the Washington Huskies and earned first-team all-conference honors in both his junior and senior seasons. Ahead of his senior year, he was designated a preseason all-Pac-12 and second-team preseason All-American.

He was eventually selected by the Browns with the 160th overall pick (5th round) in the 2020 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, he has appeared in 40 games, starting four of them. He suffered an injury during a preseason game in August of 2022 and was subsequently placed on Injured Reserve. After completing his contract with the Browns, Harris chose to sign with Seattle during the offseason and was expected to compete with Olu Oluwatimi for the starting role.

However, Seattle made him expendable after signing Connor Williams. He now returns to Cleveland, where he will likely back up Ethan Pocic, a former Seahawk in his own right. The Browns needed additional depth at center following the injury to Luke Wypler, who was carted off the field during the team's preseason opener.

The Browns will continue their preseason schedule next Saturday when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium; kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM EST.