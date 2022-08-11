The Cleveland Browns are solid this coming season. They have the depth and a high-quality QB1 to be even more competitive than they were in 2021. At the center of it all is embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson is good enough to be among the top five maybe even top three QBs in the NFL. He’s certainly the undisputed top choice to start for the Browns in any game this coming season. With him under center, there’s no reason for the Browns to miss the playoffs. They might even go deep. It’s really that simple.

Having said that, everyone knows what will happen to Watson. He will miss at least the first six games of the 2022 season, putting the Browns’ playoff chances in peril before the first snap even takes place. That means the onus is passed to backup QB Jacoby Brissett and the rest of the Browns’ supporting cast. Brissett is no slouch, of course, but he’s certainly not of Watson’s caliber. He can hold his own, but asking him to lead this team to a winning record in their first six games might be too much.

That makes it a good thing that the Browns are kicking off their preseason against a Jacksonville Jaguars squad that is in a state of transition as well. The Jaguars have a new coach and have committed to going all-in on Trevor Lawrence at QB. They will play the Browns at home but make no mistake, Jacksonville will be underdogs in this matchup. The Jaguars are coming off a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, though, so they should be hungry.

If Watson plays and everything holds up for coach Kevin Stefanski, we could witness a stellar performance anchored on smart quarterbacking, a strong rushing game, and a few reliable pass catchers. Although the Browns’ offensive line is still excellent, we need to wait and see if their receiving corps can live up to their billing before reiterating that this is a top-level offense.

Our unofficial depth chart versus the Jaguars — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 8, 2022

Cleveland and Jacksonville also met in the preseason last year. The Browns defeated the Jaguars then, 23–13.

Looking ahead, here are some predictions for the Browns’ first preseason game of 2022.

Browns Preseason Week 1 Predictions

4. Deshaun Watson plays

The DeShaun Watson issue and the Browns’ decision to split ways with Baker Mayfield have been the most significant offseason stories for the Browns. Unless you’ve been living under a rock or just don’t follow football, you should be aware of both storylines.

Watson is now set to serve a six-game suspension, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is actually advocating for a much longer, one-year sentence. As things stand, though, Watson’s current suspension does not prevent him from playing in the preseason, and he is reportedly planning to face Jacksonville.

When Watson does play, at least everyone will get a glimpse of what he can offer the Browns, who are still smarting from missing the playoffs last year. Watson is an absolute upgrade from Baker Mayfield, and the former’s versatility should be a problem for the Jaguars’ defense throughout this game.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson, barring a major change to his suspension, is expected to start Friday against the Jaguars. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2022

3. Nick Chubb will break 100 rushing yards

Aside from Watson, the Browns hold other major weapons. Among those is their vaunted run game powered by Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and to a certain extent, D’Ernest Johnson. The Browns’ rushing offense, in fact, has finished fourth and third over the last two seasons.

The most reliable rusher on the Browns’ roster is Chubb. He is projected to be an RB1/RB2 entering 2022. Browns fans hope he can recreate his amazing numbers from 2019, and maybe now he has a better chance to do that.

The Jaguars’ defense may not have much to stop him, too. It’s easy to imagine Chubb getting past 100 rushing yards in this game unless Stefanski chooses to spread the wealth too much among their other backs.

2. Amari Cooper will get at least 1 TD

Amari Cooper’s entry fills the void left by Jarvis Landry’s departure. Watson and Cooper should have one of the league’s most fruitful connections if they play together this season. That pairing, in fact, is very tantalizing. This offense should evolve into something special if the squad can establish a passing attack to support a strong running game.

In this matchup at least, Cooper will have Watson throwing him the football, which will make him WR1 material. For future weeks, however, it’ll likely be Brissett making those passes. In reality that makes Amari Cooper WR3 material.

Still, at least in this game versus the Jaguars, Cooper should get at least one TD as he’s set to connect with Watson.

1. Myles Garrett will sack Trevor Lawrence

The Jaguars are high on Lawrence as QB, but what can he do against All-Pro defensive lineman Myles Garrett?

Garrett still leads the Browns’ defense. He is good enough to derail any strategy. With two first-round corners as the starters and other Day 2 picks just behind Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome, the secondary has received significant investment as well. That might tempt others to push the spotlight away from Garrett, but that would be a big mistake.

Garrett will make his stamp in this game, and Lawrence will be his main target. Expect Garrett to sack the Jaguars’ QB at least once in their first preseason game.