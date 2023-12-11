Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett spoke about the calls he believes he is not getting from the referees.

The Cleveland Browns picked up a big 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but Myles Garrett admitted that he is upset with the referees after the game, talking about how offensive linemen are able to get away with fouls against him.

“I don't wanna say like what Watt said, like the officials got something against me, but shoot, we close enough,” Myles Garrett said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “This hack a shack crap gotta stop. This you know, as dominant as we seen and we gonna let 'em get away with pretty much anything. It's ridiculous, you know you can't just let guys put his fingers in your facemask and push your head up. Or you know, grab you around the back of your collar, or when he's out of position so he's gonna snatch you from the front. All that stuff we see, but we try to promote an offensive game. But it's gotta be called fair both ways. I don't care about any of that. Offense, defense has to be held to the same standard, and more ways than one.”

#Browns Myles Garrett said frustration with officiating has been building. Hack-a-Shaq shouldn’t be allowed. pic.twitter.com/G5xBOfDoYc — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 10, 2023

Despite the frustrations of Garrett, the Browns picked up a big win and moved to 8-5 on the season. The Browns are in good position to make the playoffs as a result of the win, and they will finish the regular season with games against the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals.

A win or two could secure a playoff birth for Cleveland in a year that the team has started four different quarterbacks.