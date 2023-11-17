Here are our four bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

We have a Cleveland Browns Week 11 game scheduled against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns have had an eventful season so far, with a 6-3 record and the recent setback of Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder surgery. As the Browns prepare to face the Steelers, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Cleveland.

Browns Won in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns did well in Week 10 with a surprising 33-31 road win against the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the victory, the team faced an unexpected setback with star quarterback Deshaun Watson set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. This has led to questions about the team's offensive capabilities and necessary adjustments. Despite the challenge, the Browns are resilient and determined as they prepare to face the Steelers in a crucial Week 11 matchup.

With Watson out, the Browns' defense acknowledges the need for excellence to support the offense. On the other end, the Steelers' offense has been subpar. Applying pressure to Kenny Pickett could make it a challenging day for Pittsburgh.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 11 matchup.

DTR Redemption

On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Dorian Thompson-Robinson will step in as the starting quarterback for the Browns. This decision comes in the wake of the news that Watson will be sidelined for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury requiring surgery. Despite being the No. 3 quarterback in the previous game against the Ravens, Thompson-Robinson has now surpassed PJ Walker in the depth chart. The rookie fifth-round pick from UCLA, who struggled in a Week 4 start, will have a chance for redemption this Sunday. Sure, concerns about accuracy persist. However, DTR's noteworthy rushing ability could make him an intriguing offensive threat against the Steelers.

Could Thompson-Robinson follow in the footsteps of a quarterback like Brock Purdy, benefitting from a strong defense and a reliable supporting cast on the offensive side? Despite a challenging debut against the Ravens in October, DTR now has a full week of practice as the starter. In addition, he should have a game plan tailored to his skill set. The Browns are expected to capitalize on his legs, especially given the formidable Steelers' front seven. While the rookie may face pressure throughout the game, his mobility and powerful arm could lead to scoring opportunities for Cleveland. We envision him going over 230 total yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

#Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues working ahead of his start against the Steelers on Sunday. Today, adding some vets who returned from rest into the mix, including Amari Cooper and David Njoku. pic.twitter.com/mbNejI06f3 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 16, 2023

Amari Doesn't Show

In the recent Week 10 victory over the Ravens, Amari Cooper secured six receptions on nine targets for 98 yards. Watson heavily targeted Cooper, along with David Njoku and Elijah Moore. Cooper, though, was the most efficient receiver of the trio. He showcased his effectiveness down the field, registering notable gains.

However, facing a tough Steelers defense and dealing with a downgrade at quarterback, Cooper's outlook is uncertain. Yes, he consistently receives a high number of targets. However, the potential for off-target throws and a challenging matchup could limit his production. We have him putting up under 80 yards in Week 11.

Garret Gets It

In the Browns' recent win against the Ravens, Myles Garrett delivered another stellar performance with three tackles, including 1.5 sacks. Garrett has consistently recorded sacks throughout the season. Not surprisingly, he is tied for the league lead with 11.0. The Browns' pass rush, led by Garrett, has the opportunity to make a significant impact in the upcoming game against the Steelers. Going against an offensive line that has allowed over 100 pressures, Garrett and the Browns have the potential to disrupt the Steelers' offensive rhythm. We have him tagged for at least one sack on Kenny Pickett this weekend.

Browns Fall at Home

The Steelers secured a 26-22 victory over the Browns in their first matchup of the season, closing out Week 2 in a Monday night game. Deshaun Watson struggled with three turnovers in that defeat. Despite the Browns' recent win against the Ravens, the season-ending injury to Watson poses a considerable challenge for Cleveland. While the Browns remain defensively strong, the offense gained momentum last week. Meanwhile, the Steelers, despite being outgained in each of their first nine games, continue to find ways to win. In a closely contested game, the Steelers should score late and steal a road victory in Cleveland.

Looking Ahead

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a crossroads with the unexpected sidelining of star quarterback Deshaun Watson. As rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson steps into the starting role, the team hopes for a redemption story. They hope to leverage his unique skill set to navigate the challenges posed by the formidable Steelers. Amari Cooper faces uncertainties in the face of a downgrade at quarterback and a stern defensive matchup. Myles Garrett's dominance continues to be a bright spot for the Browns, presenting an opportunity for their pass rush to disrupt the Steelers' offensive plans.

The upcoming rematch against the Steelers carries added significance, given the Browns' recent defensive prowess and the Steelers' knack for finding ways to win. The outcome of this critical matchup may well define the trajectory of the Browns' season. This makes it a pivotal moment for the team as they strive to overcome adversity and maintain their competitive edge in the league.