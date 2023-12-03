Here are our bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns as they face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

The Cleveland Browns are set to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 of the NFL, and there are some bold predictions for this matchup. The Browns are gearing up for this showdown, and the stakes are quite high for their playoff chances. As the Browns look to solidify their postseason position, they'll need to pull out all the stops to secure a victory against the resurgent Rams. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Browns in their upcoming game against the Rams.

Browns Lost in Week 12

The Browns have had a solid 2023 NFL season so far, with a 7-4 record. Despite their strong performance, they suffered a setback in Week 12, losing to the Denver Broncos with a score of 29-12. The team's season has been characterized by a mix of victories, tight defeats, and painful injuries. With one of the best defensive units this season, though, the Browns have demonstrated their competitiveness in the league.

The Browns' recent loss to the Broncos in Week 12 has shown that they still face challenges in their quest for success. Still, with a strong roster and a balanced performance on both offense and defense, the Browns remain a team to watch in the NFL playoff race. As the season progresses, their fans and the entire league will be eager to see how the team performs in the remaining games and whether they can secure a spot in the postseason.

Flacco Flies High

Recently added to the Browns' practice squad, former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is set to make a significant impact as the starting quarterback in Week 13 against the Rams. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has officially confirmed Flacco's starting role. He steps in for rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is currently under concussion protocol.

Recall that DTR sustained a concussion during the loss to the Broncos> He completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown. PJ Walker took over after the injury, throwing for 56 yards. With Flacco now ahead of Walker in the depth chart, Stefanski has decided to entrust the former Baltimore Ravens star with the starting role.

Flacco's most recent play was with the New York Jets in 2022, where he started four games, finishing with a 1-3 record. Across five total games played, he threw for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. His season began as the Jets' starter in place of the injured Zach Wilson. We see him surpassing 210 yards here against the Rams.

Moving Ahead with Ford

In Sunday's loss to the Broncos, Jerome Ford showcased his versatility by rushing for 65 yards on nine carries. He also added 14 receiving yards from four receptions. Despite an impressive 7.2 yards per carry average, Ford faced limited opportunities. He fell short of double-digit carries for only the third time this season. The Browns struggled to maintain control with DTR and later Walker at quarterback. Ford remains the team's primary backfield option over Kareem Hunt, who managed only 22 yards from seven touches on Sunday. Despite the offensive challenges, Ford has surpassed 70 scrimmage yards in three of the last four games. Ford should play a significant role regardless of the starting quarterback in Week 13 against the Rams.

Ford has hope for a breakthrough against the Rams in Week 13. He should continue to deliver as a dependable starter against the Rams, who have allowed three running backs to put up big yardage in their past five games.

Moore's Challenges

In Sunday's loss to the Broncos, Elijah Moore secured three receptions out of nine targets, accumulating 44 receiving yards. Despite tying with tight end David Njoku for the team lead in targets, Moore ranked fourth in catches and third in receiving yards. The former Jet has yet to surpass 60 receiving yards in a game for his new team. He has also recorded only one touchdown in 11 contests. The Browns' rocky quarterback situation further diminishes Moore's appeal heading into Week 13 against the Rams. That said, if incumbent WR1 Amari Cooper is unavailable in Week 13 Rams, Moore could emerge as a noteworthy Fantasy receiver. This is especially true with Flacco starting in place of DTR. We see him breaching 60 yards for the first time this season.

Browns Struggle to Overcome

Cleveland not only departed Denver with a loss but also faced several concerns about player health. Several key players sustained injuries against the Broncos. While Myles Garrett seemed to avoid a serious injury, quarterback Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion. This initially cast uncertainty over the quarterback situation before Flacco's status became clear. On the other end, the retooled Rams are making a playoff push after two convincing victories. The mounting injuries for Cleveland may prove challenging to overcome, especially with the Rams' Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua emerging as one of the top receiving duos in the NFL. The Rams' defense has impressively held opponents to under 20 points for two consecutive games as well. We have the Browns playing better this week but still falling short of win no. 8.

Looking Ahead

The Cleveland Browns find themselves navigating a challenging landscape as they approach Week 13. With key players like Joe Flacco stepping into crucial roles due to injuries and uncertainties in the quarterback position, the Browns face an uphill battle. Jerome Ford continues to be a reliable force in the backfield, though. He offers consistency and potential for a breakout performance against the Rams. Meanwhile, Elijah Moore grapples with the unpredictable quarterback situation but presents a valuable receiving option. This is particularly true if Amari Cooper is unavailable. The Browns' slew of injuries also raise questions about their ability to overcome adversity. As the Rams demonstrate resilience and strength, the Browns must forge ahead and hope they get a bounce-back W.