By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

While the Browns season has been murky, defensive end Myles Garrett has been one of the best defenders in the NFL. As Cleveland finishes their last four games of the year, Garrett appears to have his eyes set on winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com recently spoke to Garrett about his season and his goals to finish the year. Garrett said that with his eyes on the DPOY, he plans on putting everything he has on the field and finishing strong.

“I’d like to think that I’m in the thick of it and there’s four games left to play and there’s no reason I can’t be at the top of the sack leaderboard,” Garrett said. “So I’m going to keep on continuing to play at a high level, high effort and give the most to these guys, and at the end of the day whatever’s said and done, I gave my all for my guys.”

On the season, Garrett has racked up 39 tackles, 14 for a loss, 19 quarterback hits and 12 sacks. His 12 sacks rank second in the NFL behind just Matt Judon and Nick Bosa, who both have 14.5. Cabot pointed out that alongside his sacks, Garrett leads all edge defenders in pass rush win percentage at 28.7%.

On FanDuel, Garrett currently has +5000 odds to win DPOY, tied for fifth highest with Maxx Crosby and Quinnen Williams.

The Browns may be 5-8 on the season, but Garrett isn’t willing to give up. His season might not end with a Super Bowl, but Garrett looks ready to do everything in his power to end the season with some hardware.