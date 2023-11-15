Do the Cleveland Browns still have a shot in the playoffs after Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury that will sideline him for the season?

For whatever reason, the Cleveland Browns can't have nice things. That continues to be a trend now with the latest news that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson will be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a broken bone in his throwing shoulder in the team's win on Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson actually wanted to continue playing in Sunday's game, but the team doctors were adamant about the possible damaging effects it could have on his shoulder, per NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.

“Browns QB Deshaun Watson wanted to be shot up and play through the injuries, and he sought multiple medical opinions, per sources. But doctors were clear: if he got hit again in the same spot, the shoulder could fall apart. Now surgery awaits, and his 2023 season is over.”

Deshaun Watson's injury now makes rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson new starter for Browns

Of course, this isn't the only time the Browns have been without Watson this year. The former Houston Texans' quarterback just returned as the starter two weeks ago after missing five weeks, including the bye week, when suddenly during pre-game warm-ups before the Browns' Week 4 matchup against the Ravens, Watson was dealing with a rotator cuff strain in his throwing shoulder. It forced Dorian Thompson-Robinson to make his first career NFL start, who will likewise start in Watson's place against the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming weekend.

“I want to give him a week where he knows he's the starter and gets a full week of preparation,” Stefanski said, via ESPN.

Maybe a week will help better prepare him. Thompson-Robinson didn't exactly have the most memorable game against the Ravens in his first start. He completed just 19-of-36 passes for 121 yards and threw three interceptions in a game in which the Browns only scored three points in a loss. The UCLA rookie seems to be coach Kevin Stefanski's best option in lieu of PJ Walker, who started mostly during Watson's first injured stint. Although the Browns were able to go 2-1 during his starts, it was mostly thanks to the Browns' No. 1 overall total defense.

The Browns face a tough remaining AFC schedule

At 6-3, the Browns are still in third place in a tough AFC North division that is currently led by the Ravens at 7-3. Though it is a defensively tough division, there are still two MVP-caliber quarterbacks in the Ravens' Lamar Jackson and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, who now will be looking to take advantage of the Browns' glaring weakness. Staying competitive in this division—or in the NFL in general—isn't going to be easy without a franchise quarterback like Watson was to the Browns.

Just ask the New York Jets how difficult it is to win with only a stellar defense and without a reliable starting quarterback.

However, the Browns have mostly played through their division opponents, with only this weekend's matchup against the Steelers remaining and then the regular-season finale at Cincinnati against the Bengals, which could determine one of the last playoff spots in the AFC. It's the rest of the schedule that is likely to cause trouble.

Next week the Browns will have to travel to face the somewhat surging Denver Broncos, followed by the Los Angeles Rams on the road. Then it will be the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears at home, then a road game against the Houston Texans, then home again versus the Jets before the Bengals game.

Is 10 wins at all possible without Watson at the helm? The two AFC South opponents in the Jaguars and Texans will possibly tell the story if this team can make the playoffs or not. Watch specifically for the Texans game, as the Browns and Texans currently hold the sixth and seventh seeds in the AFC, with the Bengals just on the outside.

Managing through an NFL schedule is hard enough as it is, but now the Browns have to attempt to make it through a treacherous and loaded AFC conference with either a rookie quarterback or former XFL one. Good luck.