The Cleveland Browns are in a state of mourning on Monday night, not just because of their 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but because they'll now be without Nick Chubb for the rest of the season after the running back is believed to have sustained a significant, season-ending knee injury. Deshaun Watson and Myles Garrett have already expressed their heartbreak over Chubb's unfortunate injury, and other Browns players followed suit in what was a trying night for the entire locker room.

Amari Cooper, the Browns wide receiver, pointed out how big of a loss Chubb will be to the Browns offense given how much he impacts the game with his energy and overall talent.

“Obviously, it's a huge loss. Nick is the engine of the team, you know what I mean? The best player on the team. Just tragic. Very unfortunate. I'm very sad for Nick. Sad for this team, losing Nick. Not only is it not ideal. This is a tragedy,” Cooper mused, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.

Browns tight end David Njoku echoed that statement, as he feels heartbroken that one of the team's most hardworking players will not be able to suit up for the team for the foreseeable future. Even then, Njoku believes in the next man up mentality.

“It's tough. Obviously, the mindset is next man mentality, but you know, he's a personal favorite for all of us. And it's tough when you lose a guy like that,” Njoku said, per Bridget Condon of NFL Network. “His work ethic, him as a person, everything that he brings to the table [is what makes him such a personal favorite].”

At the end of the day, however, the Browns locker room could do nothing but hope for the best, seeing as Nick Chubb's injury and his road to recovery is something that's far beyond their control. All Za'Darius Smith and Jerome Ford could do was to wish Chubb well and pray that he recovers swiftly, with the latter even apologizing for their inability to get the win over the Steelers.

“We're praying for him and hopefully he can bounce back next season,” Smith said.