It's official: Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is out for the season with a knee injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed what many was expecting after the star RB was forced to leave their Week 2 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speaking to reporters after the Browns' 26-22 loss, Stefanski admitted that Chubb sustained a “significant” knee injury, which will keep him out for the rest of the year.

Nick Chubb hurt his leg early in the second quarter of their Monday Night Football game. While he was rushing to the end zone and as a Steelers defender was trying to stop him, Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hit him low and crashed on his left leg.

The incident saw the leg of the Browns RB bend awkwardly, and he was immediately carted off the field. According to the latest updates, Chubb was brought to a local hospital as a precaution, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. He's now heading back to Cleveland, with the next steps for him yet to be determined.

Recent reports mentioned that there are fears that Chubb dislocated his knee as a result of the hit. There is also the possibility of “multiple ligament damage,” per NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. The Browns, however, have yet to provide details about the injury to their star running back.

Cleveland is expected to have Chubb undergo more tests to determine the extent of the damage done. However, it is quite clear that the 27-year-old is facing a long road to recovery. For now, what Browns fans can only do is wish for a quick healing for the superstar.