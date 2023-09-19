The Cleveland Browns had a bad NFL Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nick Chubb went down with a gruesome injury that was fairly similar to the one he had in college. The loss was also difficult to deal with as the Deshaun Watson-led squad failed to get into the two-win column.

Deshaun Watson was one of the most affected when Nick Chubb went down. The injury against the Steelers would mean that he would lose a crucial weapon for rushing in the succeeding games after NFL Week 2. He was honest about his feelings on Chubb's tough injury, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Tough. I just send all my prayers to him,” the Browns quarterback declared. He also added his immediate reaction once he saw what went down against the Steelers secondary, “Once we saw the replay and exactly what happened, it's just a lot of flashbacks to the previous one he had in college.”

Watson outlined how he plans to run the Browns' offense in the gridiron now that Chubb is gone, “Every week is different. I can't force the issue. I can't force deep balls and I've just to keep trying to do what the coaching staff is asking me to do.” He went into further detail about how much Chubb's loss would mean for the team, “Going through my reads and checking it down to where I need to. I'm not trying to do what Nick Chubb is doing because I can't do that.”

The team just lost one of their leaders and their primary targets for the foreseeable future. Can they still make a run and stay in playoff contention?