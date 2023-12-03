Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is being evaluated for a potential concussion against the Los Angeles Rams.

Amari Cooper left the field and went into the locker room for the Browns, as they try to move to 8-4 by getting a win in Joe Flacco's first start for the team.

Cooper is a receiver that makes things a lot easier no matter who is under center for the Browns. With it being Joe Flacco's first start with the team, that absence is exaggerated. It would be a big accomplishment for the Browns to get the win without their top wide receiver.

The Browns came into this game with a 7-4 record and are hoping to get into the playoffs down the stretch. With the Baltimore Ravens having such a strong season, it will be tough to win the division. However, a win would still be massive when it comes to the AFC wild card race, especially with the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Arizona Cardinals at home today.

It will be worth monitoring the injury report for the Browns in the second half and after the game.

If Cooper is deemed to have a concussion, hopefully it is not something that keeps him out long-term. Coming up next for the Browns are the Jacksonville Jaguars, which should be a tough game, then the Browns host the Chicago Bears after that.

For the Cleveland's sake, hopefully Cooper is able to return soon.