The Cleveland Browns’ 2022 season is full of uncertainty. Much of that comes from their current situation at quarterback, as they await Deshaun Watson’s punishment from the league. It’s a situation that has caused a lot of chaos amongst fans, who don’t know what to expect from their team once the season kicks off.

Of course, the players are also enveloped in this confusion. That’s doubly true from Amari Cooper, who just recently joined the Browns as a free agent. It’s a tumultuous time in Cleveland right now, but Cooper has his sights set on one thing: helping his quarterback out. Whether it’s Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett is beside the point. (via AL.com)

“No matter who’s back there, I just got to make the job easy for whoever it is,” the wide receiver said on Thursday. “That’s my goal every time I line up out there. As long as I handle my business, get open, it’s easy on whoever’s back there. And if I don’t get open, it’s hard on whoever’s back there.”

Deshaun Watson’s looming suspension has cast a big shadow over the Browns right now. Currently, fans don’t know if the league will fully suspend the quarterback or make him miss just a fraction of the season. That makes it incredibly difficult for fans to figure out how good this team can be.

Based on Cooper and the rest of the team‘s statements, though, it seems that they’re ready for whatever may happen. Whether it’s Watson or Brissett under center, the Browns will continue to try and be competitive. Will they be successful?