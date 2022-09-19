Amari Cooper speaks out on Browns’ collapse vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns blew their 2022 season opener to the New York Jets. By a score of 31-30, they allowed the Jets to come back for a win in and fell to 1-1 on the season despite big games from Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper.

Chubb rushing in for a fourth-quarter touchdown may have actually helped the Jets but it was not the major blow that the Browns will look back on following the loss. Allowing an onside kick recovery, a late touchdown drive and a late intercepted pass from Jacoby Brissett highlighted a brutal Cleveland collapse.

According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Cooper didn’t sugarcoat the Browns’ loss. He discussed how frustrating it was to lose in such an embarrassing fashion.

“I’m thinking what everybody else is thinking — we should have easily won the game…It’s very frustrating,” the Browns wide receiver said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “You’ve just got to play the next game. You know what I mean? You can’t look back and you can’t change the past. You just learn from it.”

Cleveland can ill afford to blow games like this while they have to rely on Brissett instead of Deshaun Watson. Especially against inferior opponents like the Jets, the Browns have to finish the job.

“I think we played well as an offense,” Amari Cooper later said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “Obviously, we didn’t get the result we wanted to get, but at the end of the day, we’ve just got to keep going…We’re a team. It’s going to say a lot about us how we approach this next game.” The Browns’ next game will be at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.