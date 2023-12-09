Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper will play in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars after clearing concussion protocol

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has cleared concussion protocol ahead of the Browns' matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Cooper left last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams, but returned to practice in a limited manner on Friday. Now that he's cleared protocol, he is good to go against the Jaguars.

Prior to leaving the Browns' 36-19 loss last Sunday, Cooper had three receptions for 34 yards. On the season, Cooper has 50 receptions for 799 yards with two touchdowns.

It's still unclear who will be throwing to Cooper since the Browns have yet to name who their starting quarterback will be this week. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson has cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice as well, but Kevin Stefanski has yet to announce if he or Joe Flacco will start. Thompson-Robinson missed last week's game while Flacco got the start, going 23-44 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Browns did activate Flacco back to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday, but this does not confirm if he will start.

Since Deshaun Watson went down for the season with a shoulder injury, Cooper has yet to have a big game. In his last two games with Watson, Cooper had 11 receptions with 237 yards and a touchdown.

On the other side, the Jacksonville Jaguars also have a significant injury in quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain in their Monday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and will be a game-time decision.