The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to Ohio to face the Cleveland Browns. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Jaguars-Browns prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Jaguars lost 34-31 in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Sadly, that was not the worst of it, as they also lost Trevor Lawerence to a high-ankle injury and Christian Kirk to a groin injury. The defense was sloppy all day and allowed backup quarterback Jake Browning to dissect them. Significantly, Lawrence went 22 for 29 with 258 yards passing and two touchdowns before exiting with an injury. CJ Beathard entered the game and went 9 for 10 with 63 yards passing. Additionally, Travis Etienne rushed 11 times for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also is dealing with a rib injury. Meanwhile, Evan Engram caught nine passes for 82 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Zay Jones added five catches for 78 years, while Calvin Ridley struggled, with four catches on eight targets for 26 yards.

The Browns lost 36-19 to the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, they fell apart in the fourth quarter after keeping it close for the entire game. Joe Flacco went 23 for 44 with 254 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in his Browns' debut. Also, Kareem Hunt rushed 12 times for 48 yards. Elijah Moore had four receptions on 12 targets for 83 yards. Meanwhile, Amari Cooper had three catches 34 yards before exiting with a concussion.

The Jaguars lead the all-time series 12-6. Also, the Browns have won 3 of 4 in this series, but the teams have not played since 2020.

Here are the Jaguars-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Browns Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +3 (-118)

Cleveland Browns: -3 (-104)

Over: 33.5 (-110)

Under: 33.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Browns Week 14

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

The offense may suffer as Beathart takes the reigns. Unfortunately, he has not thrived as a starter, going 2-10 in his career. Beathard will need to have a good game. Significantly, he will have help in the running game. Etienne has rushed 205 times for 771 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 40 passes for 346 yards. Overall, he should help Bethard, and the Jags should implement check-downs to help move the chains. Kirk is out, and it will be up to Ridley, Engram, and Jones to pick up the slack. Ultimately, Ridley has 51 receptions for 689 yards and five touchdowns. Engram now has 73 catches for 606 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Jones has 18 receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has thrived but has also been inconsistent. Significantly, Josh Allen has 28 solo tackles and 13.5 sacks. Travon Walker has tallied 14 solo tackles and five sacks. Likewise, Darious Williams has leveled 33 solo tackles and three interceptions. Andre Cisco has also had 35 solo tackles and three interceptions.

The Jaguars will cover the spread if Beathard and Etienne can get the offense going. Then, the defense must force the Browns to pass and stifle the running game.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

Flacco is not the same as he was 10 years ago. Regardless, he showed last Sunday that he can chuck the ball deep. Flacco will need to improve his accuracy as he plays in an offense that has suffered significant injuries this season. Moreover, he will need help from his running backs. Jerome Ford has rushed 154 times for 649 yards and three touchdowns, while Hunt has rushed 101 times for 334 yards and six touchdowns. Cooper has a concussion and likely will miss this week's game. Therefore, it means the others must step up. David Njoku has 53 receptions for 509 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Moore has 47 receptions for 501 yards.

The defense is the reason the Browns are even competitive this season. Hence, they are a tough group to pass against, and running the ball is not even a guarantee anymore. Myles Garrett has 24 solo tackles and 13 sacks. Likewise, Denzel Ward has 25 solo tackles and two interceptions while patrolling the secondary. Ward has help in Martin Emerson Jr., who has notched 31 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Browns will cover the spread if they can move the chains and keep the defense off the field. Next, their defense needs to make life miserable for Beathard and force him into making bad decisions.

Final Jaguars-Browns Prediction & Pick

It is the battle of the backups, and it is not appealing at all. Regardless, expect a good game as both defenses try to stifle each other in the cold elements. The Browns have the home field, and that gives them a slight edge.

Final Jaguars-Browns Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Browns: -3 (-104)