Just two days ahead of their game against the Jaguars, Kevin Stefanski still hasn't named the Browns starting quarterback

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is playing his cards close to the chest, but here lies the problem: the two cards that Stefanski is holding might as well be a two-of-hearts and a seven-of-diamonds.

The Browns options for starting quarterback heading into Week 14 are dire. On one hand, you have a two-of-hearts in Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has been cleared for a return to action following a brief stay in concussion protocol. On the other hand, Stefanski also has a seven-of-diamonds in Joe Flacco, who is healthy, but 3-15 in his last eighteen starts in the NFL and 0-1 this season for the Browns. And as we approach Week 14, Stefanski still hasn't settled on who will be starting for the Browns on Sunday afternoon when they host the AFC South leading Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a tweet from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tells reporters that Dorian Thompson-Robinson is out of the concussion protocol and he won't name a starter. Joe Flacco, obviously, would be the other option.”

Joe Flacco and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are just two of the four Cleveland Browns starting quarterbacks this season. Together, the four starting quarterbacks in Cleveland (Flacco, DTR, Deshaun Watson and PJ Walker) have combined for 2,472 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and a combined 66.8 passer rating. Despite those truly disgusting numbers, the Browns are 7-5 and are in the driver's seat for a postseason berth in the crowded AFC. How, you ask?

Well, the Browns D has served a savior for Cleveland's offense all season long, establishing themselves as arguably the league's best defensive unit. Just imagine Stefanski holding his 2-7 off-suit, and the flop he gets two more 7's and another deuce. Boom, all of the sudden, Stefanski's got a full house and the Browns are in the mix to win the hand. That's what the Browns defense has done for Stefanski and their offensive teammates all season long.

If Cleveland is going to remain in the playoff race, the defense will need to continue to save them on the flop.