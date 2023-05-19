Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Former US president Barack Obama shared a heartfelt message on Friday after news of the passing of NFL icon and Cleveland Browns great Jim Brown surfaced.

Brown passed away at the age of 87, with his wife Monique confirming the painful news on social media. Mrs. Brown said that her husband “passed peacefully last night at our LA home.”

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown,” Mrs. Brown shared. “To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken…”

While Obama admitted he wasn’t able to watch Brown play in the NFL since he was still a really young kid when the iconic running back was at the tail end of his NFL career, he shared that he knows his legacy as a player, an actor and a social activist really well. The ex-POTUS highlighted how he, along with countless members of the Black community, was inspired by Brown and his work as a civil rights leader.

“I was too young to remember Jim Brown’s playing days, but I knew his legacy. One of the greatest football players ever, he was also an actor and activist – speaking out on civil rights, and pushing other Black athletes to do the same. Our thoughts are with Jim’s wife Monique, his children, and everyone who knew and admired him,” Obama wrote on Twitter.

Jim Brown is still widely regarded as the greatest football player of all time. He accomplished so much in just nine years in the NFL, including being an NFL Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season. He transitioned to acting in Hollywood after his playing career and carved out a successful role as well. More than that, however, his social activism has certainly a huge influence to many. Just look at Barack Obama.

Among his works, Brown has famously set up a meeting with Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to encourage them to support Muhammad Ali, who refused to fight in the Vietnam War. Furthermore, Brown did a lot of programs to help the youth and prevent gang violence.

The NFL world has not only lost a legend but also an inspiration. Rest in peace, Jim Brown.