After a long offseason of waiting, NFL fans finally were able to take in some football action on Thursday night as the Cleveland Browns took on the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game. Kellen Mond got the start for the Browns but former UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson came in and played very well, earning him some praise from his former coach, Chip Kelly.

“I hope he doesn’t continue to be a lead blocker on plays because we’ve got to keep him healthy, but I was happy for him,” Kelly said according to a tweet from Ben Bolch. “And it was funny because it was him and Felton back together, so it was good to see those two guys excel in the first game.”

Dorian Thompson-Robinson finished the game 8/11 for 82 yards and one touchdown. He didn't throw any interceptions or take any sacks, and he finished with a QB rating of 124.1. You can't ask for much better of a debut.

This performance was no surprise to Kelly, as he saw Thompson-Robinson shine last year for UCLA. Last season, Thompson-Robinson threw for over 3,000 yards for the Bruins and added 27 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He ended up going in the fifth round to the Browns with the 140th pick.

Thursday's game was just the beginning of the preseason for the Browns. Thompson-Robinson will be able to showcase his skills a few more times before the regular season starts, and if can continue to play at this level, perhaps he'll find himself getting some meaningful snaps during the 2023 season.