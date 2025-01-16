The legal battle between the Dee and Jimmy Haslam’s Cleveland Browns and the city they represent has reached a new chapter. This time, the city is suing the team over their proposed relocation to a new domed stadium in Brook Park, Ohio. In the complaint filed on Tuesday in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, the city claims that the Browns' move would violate the Modell Law—a state law that imposes conditions on how teams can leave publicly financed facilities.

Cleveland invoking the Modell Law against the Browns organization

In a statement on the city’s website, officials expressed that they are invoking the “Modell Law” to “ensure the Cleveland Browns continue to play downtown.”

The law was enacted following former Browns owner Art Modell's decision to relocate the team to Baltimore in 1996. It mandates that any team receiving taxpayer funds and playing in a tax-supported facility must either gain the city's approval or give the city and other entities the opportunity to purchase the team before moving away from the facility.

The lawsuit claims that Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are well aware of the Modell Law, citing their acquisition of the MLS franchise, the Columbus Crew, as evidence. The Haslams bought the Crew after the previous owner faced a lawsuit under the law, which sought to block a proposed move to Austin.

The lawsuit further claims that if the Browns move, the city will lose at least $30 million in annual economic output and approximately $11 million in yearly tax revenue.

The Browns chose not to comment on Tuesday’s lawsuit. Back in August, the team unveiled plans to move to Brook Park, about 13 miles southwest of their current venue, referring to it as their “most compelling option.” The proposed move was part of a $2.4 billion development, which was eventually revealed to involve the construction of a domed stadium.

The Browns moving away from Huntington Bank Field

At the time, the Browns said they had determined with the city of Cleveland that an option to construct a new stadium at the Burke Lakefront Airport was not feasible, pointing to “significant design, construction, geotechnical and environmental challenges” with the site upon completing “further diligence.” The team also determined that it could not put a dome over their current stadium, Huntington Bank Field, “because of economic restraints and FAA restrictions.”

Huntington Bank Field's location, near Lake Erie and Ohio Route 2, creates logistical challenges, including traffic congestion and limited parking options. In contrast, a move to Brook Park offers the Haslam's the opportunity to control much of the parking. However, improving traffic flow in the new area would likely require adding highway ramps and extra lanes.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced in October that the Browns were advancing plans to relocate to Brook Park. That same month, the team initiated a federal lawsuit against the city, which remains unresolved. Tuesday’s complaint claims the Browns “improperly requested a federal court to overturn Ohio’s Modell Law — or at minimum, allow the team to bypass it.”

The Browns’ lease with Cleveland is scheduled to end after the 2028 season. The team has called Huntington Bank Field home since rejoining the NFL in 1999.