It didn't take long for tensions to escalate between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles at the teams' joint practices this week, with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson finding himself right at the center of it all.

Following the squads' second practice with one another, Browns' All-Pro Joel Bitonio sounded off to reporters on some alleged rough treatment of Watson at the hands of the Eagles defenders.

“I don’t know the exact situation, but there were a couple shots today where we’re trying to make sure we’re getting the best out of practice and not fighting,” said Bitonio, per Cleveland.com.

#Browns Joel Bitonio said there were a few cheap shots by the #Eagles both ways in joint practices. Got chippy today pic.twitter.com/GPa7qTdhdK — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2023

Joel Bitonio went on to reference some “cheap shots” that Eagles players allegedly took at Deshaun Watson.

One incident that was specifically referenced was a play in which Philadelphia defender Josh Sweat knocked the ball out of Watson's hands on a strip-sack.

“You're not supposed to do that,” said Bitonio.

This incident comes at a time when the Browns are looking to build some much-needed synergy between Watson and the rest of their offensive unit. Watson struggled mightily in his debut, suspension-shortened season in Cleveland, posting a seven-to-five touchdown-to-interception ratio and a quarterback rating of 79.1.

The former Houston Texans QB played one drive of the Browns' recent preseason loss to the Washington Commanders, going 3-of-3 for 12 yards in the weather-delayed contest. Watson did not register any playing time in Cleveland's first preseason game against the New York Jets.

The Browns will open their regular-season slate at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10, and they'll certainly be hoping that the focus until then can be kept on football and no further extracurriculars.