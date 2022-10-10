Browns cut former 1st-round pick QB as Deshaun Watson returns to facility

The Cleveland Browns cut former first-round pick Josh Rosen, per Dov Kleiman. The update comes on the heels of Deshaun Watson becoming eligible to return to the Browns’ facility, per NFL.com.

Watson is still serving his 11-game suspension. But the Browns’ controversial QB had not been able to attend Cleveland’s facility since late August. However, Deshaun Watson reportedly still cannot attend practices, games, or group workouts.

As for Josh Rosen, the former first-round draft selection was signed by the Browns after struggling through his first 3 years in the league. Cleveland brought him in as a depth piece amid the Deshaun Watson drama. He was a potential replacement prior to Jacoby Brissett running with the QB1 gig. Brissett hasn’t exactly set the league on fire in Watson’s absence, but he’s held his own for the Browns.

However, the Browns are just 2-3 on the season following their Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cleveland’s mistakes led to the defeat in a game they could have won. The Browns are trying to stay afloat until Deshaun Watson is eligible to start playing games once again. But they need to turn things around sooner rather than later.

They believed the defense and rushing attack would be enough to help them remain competitive to open the season. Nick Chubb has performed well out of the backfield for the Browns, but the defense has fallen short for the most part. Cleveland will look to turn their season around in Week 6 against the New England Patriots at home.