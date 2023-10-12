The Cleveland Browns have a tough game against the San Francisco 49ers at home this week, and one of the matchups to watch is between edge rusher Myles Garrett and left tackle Trent Williams, according to Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Jim Schwartz said the matchup, “is one fans will be watching and we'll be watching,” according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Jim Schwartz is right, this is a match up between two players who have arguments for being the best players at their position. Trent Williams is already one of, if not the best tackle of his generation. A future hall of famer. With the way Myles Garrett has played so far in his career, he is on that trajectory.

The Browns are still dealing with uncertainty at the quarterback position as Deshaun Watson is still dealing with a shoulder injury. Kevin Stefanski said that PJ Walker would start at quarterback for the Browns if Deshaun Watson is unable to play. Dorian Thompson-Robinson played in the Browns' last game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Whether it is Watson or PJ Walker under center, the Browns will need a big effort from their defense, as their offense has struggled overall to start the season. The Browns defense is one of the best in the league, but the 49ers are a different type of test on both sides of the ball.

If the Browns are able to hang in this game, it is a good sign for them being competitive for the AFC North for the rest of the season.