Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense

In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a while after reportedly suffering a torn ACL during practice Monday.

“An MRI confirmed Browns C Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources say. After Cleveland lost starter Nick Harris the other day, another player at the position goes down. Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman still standing, though,” Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported.

This is not good for the Browns and their offense. Losing Nick Harris was already a huge blow to the team, and losing another at the same position puts them in a tough spot. Cleveland still has Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman, but the Browns are going to need to replenish the center group after losing two bodies.

Harris was supposed to be the top replacement for the void left by ex-Browns center JC Tretter after the team released the veteran back in March. Tretter is currently still a free agent, so there’s a window of opportunity here for a possible reunion.

The Browns’ offensive line was regarded as one of the best in the NFL heading to the 2022 season, but with Harris and Deaton down, the pressure will be heavier on the shoulders of those left on the team’s pass protection/rub blocking unit.

Deaton was selected by the Browns in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.