Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey finally got some good news a week after getting robbed at gunpoint by six masked men.

Police in Harris County, Texas, arrested Winfrey in April 2023 on misdemeanor assault charges after a woman he was dating accused him of grabbing her hand and causing “bodily injury,” according to court records obtained by ESPN.

However, Winfrey completed a pretrial diversion program, and the court has now dropped the charges ahead of his next court date, scheduled for July 11. With that, Winfrey returned to Browns’ minicamp practice after spending the previous two days working out away from the rest of the team.

Winfrey has been in the news a lot lately, as he and teammate Gregory Newsome II were robbed by a group of six masked men with guns after leaving a Cleveland nightclub at 3:30 am. Neither player was hurt, but the thieves did get away with jewelry and Newsome’s truck.

The 2022 fourth-round pick had a rocky rookie season as well. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski benched Winfrey for two games last season for undisclosed disciplinary reasons.

Winfrey is a talented player. Playing in 13 games last season, he put up 22 tackles, two QB hits, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended. He does have more competition for a roster spot his year, though.

In addition to last year’s starter, Jordan Elliott, returning, the Browns also brought in Minnesota Vikings starter Dalvin Tomlinson and drafted Baylor nose tackle Siaka Ika.

In a vacuum, Perrion Winfrey would be an excellent rotational DT with this group, but even with the recent assault charges being dismissed, the Browns’ patience with the young player may be wearing thin.