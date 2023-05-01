The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Cleveland Browns finished with seven selections this year. This year’s draft began in the third round for the Browns, following trades for quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Elijah Moore. Here we’ll look at the grades for every single pick that the Browns made at the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Browns anticipated that the 2023 NFL Draft would be somewhat unique and intriguing for them. The team was without a first- or second-round pick due to previous trades for quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Elijah Moore. As such, they had to wait until the third round on Friday before they could join in the fun. General manager Andrew Berry then proceeded to address some gaps in the roster and provide depth in other areas. This started with the selection of Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman as the 74th overall pick and concluded with the team’s final pick of the day, Ohio State center Luke Wypler at No. 190.

Let’s look at the 2023 NFL Draft grades for the Browns.

Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Round 3, Pick 74- WR Cedric Tillman (Tennessee)

Grade: A

In Round 3, Pick 74 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Browns addressed their need for a wide receiver by selecting Cedric Tillman from the University of Tennessee. Despite the addition of Elijah Moore in the offseason, Tillman was considered a top prospect. Tillman is large enough to be a big-bodied pass catcher on the edge. He is, however, more than simply a jump-ball master. Tillman has the long speed to knock the top off a defense when needed. His ability to control route pace to fool defensive backs also makes him a three-level threat for the Browns offense.

Round 3, Pick 98- DT Siaki Ika (Baylor)

Grade: A

In Round 3, Pick 98, the Browns selected defensive tackle Siaki Ika from Baylor. He has a 6’3″ and 335-pound frame. Ika offers pass-rush upside and has explosive potential. His physicality and ability to plug gaps will also provide support to the Browns’ defensive line.

Round 4, Pick 111- OT Dawand Jones (Ohio State)

Grade: B

In Round 4, Pick 111, the Browns selected Dawand Jones. He is an offensive tackle from Ohio State. Jones brings size, strength, and athleticism to the position. His selection offers good value, especially since we expected him to go a bit earlier. Though there were rumors of off-the-field concerns, Jones is a natural RT option and adds depth to the offensive line.

Round 4, Pick 126- EDGE Isaiah McGuire (Missouri)

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Grade: A

Isaiah McGuire was an edge defender from the University of Missouri. The Browns picked him in Round 4 of the 2023 NFL Draft. McGuire is a strong and explosive player with the ability to disengage from blocks and bend around the edge. With impressive handwork and a powerful build, he has the potential to be a valuable asset alongside Myles Garrett.

Round 5, Pick 140- QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA)

Grade: B

In Round 5, Pick 140, the Browns picked UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. This may seem strange for some, but Thompson-Robinson provides the team with a potential solution to their quarterback depth issues. While they cannot rely solely on their current trio of QBs, Thompson-Robinson’s selection in the fifth round allows for further exploration.

Round 5, Pick 142- CB Cameron Mitchell (Northwestern)

Grade: B

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell from Northwestern was selected by the Browns in Round 5. While some may see his selection as a surprise or a reach, Mitchell consistently made plays on a poor Northwestern team in 2022. He is a ball hawk with good ball tracking and timing skills. His athleticism also allows him to jump routes. Mitchell can also be physical and competitive in the ground game.

Round 6, Pick 190- C Luke Wypler (Ohio State)

Grade: B

With their final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Browns selected Ohio State center Luke Wypler. While the Browns already have a stockpile of centers, they couldn’t pass up on Wypler’s pass protection upside and refined hand skills. He should add even more depth to the Browns’ offensive line.

Overall, consider that the Browns had to wait until the middle of Round 3 to make their first pick. Despite the wait, Berry did an impressive job in landing several prospects. We don’t think they’re all immediate impact players, but at least a couple should be.

Cedric Tillman, in particular, was highly rated by some teams over his Tennessee teammate Jalin Hyatt. Despite being limited by an ankle injury last season, he can win contested balls. Siaki Ika can also make an impact. He can clog up running lanes and be a force in the middle. And we cannot look past Luke Wypler at No. 190. He was the third-ranked center for many scouts and has refined pass protection skills.

Overall, Berry focused on premium positions, making the most of his selections. His draft strategy was not too shabby given the circumstances of the team’s position.