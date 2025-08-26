The Cleveland Browns released veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins on Tuesday as the team finalized roster moves ahead of the 2025 NFL season opener. The decision was first reported by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Hopkins, 34, struggled in 2024, his second year with Cleveland, posting the worst season of his career. He made 18 of 27 field goals for a career-low 66.7% success rate and went 17-for-20 on extra points, finishing with 71 points in 16 games.

The move ends Hopkins’ 10th NFL season. He previously played for the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers, with his best year coming in 2021. That season, split between Washington and Los Angeles, he converted 30 of 34 field goals for an 88.2% percentage and went 40-for-44 on extra points, totaling 130 points in 17 games.

The #Browns have released veteran K Dustin Hopkins, He had a tough season last year with 9 missed FGs and 3 missed XPs. pic.twitter.com/8VcwyGQcvn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Browns move on from Dustin Hopkins amid wider roster overhaul

Article Continues Below

Cleveland also reshaped its roster on Tuesday. The Browns acquired offensive tackle KT Leveston from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round pick. Drafted in the seventh round in 2024, Leveston missed his rookie year with an injury but made a strong showing this preseason, grading as one of the Rams’ top offensive performers according to Pro Football Focus.

Veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson was let go as well. Johnson, 29, had signed with Cleveland on a minimum deal after brief stints last season with the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. Seen as a chance to stabilize his career, the opportunity never materialized, as he was limited to two catches for 19 yards during the preseason.

Rookie Andre Szmyt, who went undrafted, is expected to take over kicking duties when Cleveland opens its season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Hopkins leaves Cleveland after two seasons and a career that spanned 100 games. Over a decade in the league, he converted 84% of his field goals and 93.5% of his extra point attempts.