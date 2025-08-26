The Cleveland Browns have been wheeling and dealing of late, and their latest move is making a trade for a Rams offensive tackle, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“#Browns trade: Cleveland is trading with the #Rams for OT KT Leveston and giving up a 7th in 28, source said.”

The Rams picked Leveston in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He didn’t appear in any games as he remained on the injury reserve throughout the season. The 6-foot-4, 336-pounder had a good 2025 preseason with the Rams. He had the second-highest grade for the offense, according to Pro Football Focus.

Browns pick up OL KT Leveston

Leveston joins an offensive line with an ancient quarterback to protect. Joe Flacco has been chosen as the Browns’ starter with rookie Dillon Gabriel as the backup. And rookie Shedeur Sanders is still in the mix.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has plenty of bodies behind the offensive line, and now he has another player in front of them. The team lists 11 offensive linemen on their current depth chart, according to ESPN. However, Justin Osborne is on injured reserve.

Leveston graded out with a Pro Football Focus preseason mark of 84.4, second only on the team to Justin Dedrich. Leveston had a 76.4 pass-blocking grade with two penalties. He allowed only two pressures in 73 pass-blocking snaps.

Those numbers likely played a role in why the Browns traded for him.

Leveston was listed as third string at right guard with the Rams. He slotted behind Dylan McMahon. The Rams initially hoped for him to win a backup spot given the health issues of Rob Havenstein and Alaric Jackson, according to The Athletic.

“The Rams signed D.J. Humphries and David Quessenberry in the late stages of free agency this spring, and have been hoping that third-year player Warren McClendon or second-year player K.T. Leveston can develop into reliable swing backup tackles,” Jourdan Rodrigue wrote. “The Rams have been meticulous and resource-forward in rebuilding their offensive line for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford over the last two seasons. And he will go as they do. And hope that if healthy starters aren’t available, the backups are up to par.”