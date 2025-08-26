The NFL preseason is where narratives are sometimes overblown. For Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his final preseason outing against the Los Angeles Rams was undeniably rough. He completed just three passes, was sacked five times, and managed only one first down across five drives. That performance ignited a storm of criticism and speculation about his future. While the night was disastrous statistically, though, it’s important to keep perspective. Preseason games are evaluations, not verdicts. Sanders remains a promising young talent, and writing him off after one poor showing is a mistake.

Browns’ preseason: Highs, lows, and quarterback drama

The Browns finished their 2025 preseason with a perfect 3-0 record, defeating the Carolina Panthers (30-10), Philadelphia Eagles (22-13), and Rams (19-17). Quarterback Joe Flacco, named the starter, looked sharp in the preseason finale. He completed 9 of 10 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown in a strong opening drive. His steady presence has given the Browns some optimism heading into the regular season.

Still, fans are reminded not to put too much stock into preseason wins. The real test begins September 7 when Cleveland faces the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the Browns’ quarterback carousel continued to spin. They signed and cut Tyler Huntley in the span of a week, then freshly traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders. That left a crowded but unsettled QB room featuring Flacco along with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Sanders.

Against that backdrop, Sanders’ poor finale became the talk of Cleveland football circles. It has spawned three major overreactions that deserve some pushback.

Overreaction 1: Sanders won’t make the Browns’ roster

After a stat line of 3-for-6 passing for 14 yards and five sacks, many rushed to declare Sanders’ roster hopes dead. However, that ignores the context and the investment Cleveland made in him. Drafted in the fifth round, Sanders was never realistically expected to be a polished NFL-ready starter. Instead, he was seen as a developmental quarterback with a high football IQ and leadership qualities. His strong preseason debut and steady progress in practices still weigh heavily in the team’s evaluation.

When asked postgame if he believed he’d make the 53-man roster, Sanders didn’t hesitate: “Obviously.”

That confidence isn’t just bluster. It reflects the coaching staff’s long-term vision for him. With Flacco entrenched as the starter and Gabriel also in the mix, Sanders fits as a depth piece who can develop without pressure to play immediately. One bad night doesn’t erase weeks of solid work or the potential he brings to the table.

Overreaction 2: Stefanski pulled Sanders as punishment

Another loud reaction came when head coach Kevin Stefanski pulled Sanders late in the game, giving Tyler Huntley the two-minute drill. Critics suggested the move was punitive, meant to send a message about his poor play. In reality, it was about situational football. Sanders had struggled to move the offense, and Stefanski wanted to see what Huntley could do in a crunch-time scenario. Huntley delivered, guiding the Browns to a game-winning field goal drive.

Article Continues Below

Respected pundits backed Stefanski’s decision as practical, not punitive. Even Sanders himself showed maturity afterward, saying he hadn’t been told in advance but supported the decision. He praised Huntley for executing and acknowledged the lessons he could learn from the experience. That’s not the response of a player being punished. It's the reality of a coach testing multiple options in a tight preseason game. The overreaction here ignores the bigger truth. Stefanski was simply gathering information, not sending Sanders to the doghouse.

Overreaction 3: Judging Sanders’ future off one bad game

The loudest overreaction may be the most dangerous: the idea that Sanders’ NFL future can be judged solely on this performance. Yes, the stats were ugly. Yes, the offense sputtered. But the context matters. Sanders was playing behind a patchwork offensive line, one that repeatedly collapsed and left him under relentless pressure. Five sacks in one half would rattle any quarterback, let alone a rookie still adjusting to NFL speed.

What Sanders showed afterward matters as much as what happened on the field. He reflected openly on the loss, talked about putting in the work, and posted a message about learning from the experience. That growth mindset is exactly what coaches want from a young quarterback. Preseason is about evaluation and development. Sanders is still very much in that phase. Judging him solely on this one game is like grading a student’s entire semester off a single pop quiz.

Conclusion: Patience is key with Sanders

Shedeur Sanders’ final preseason game was disastrous, no doubt about it. That said, the avalanche of criticism that followed has leaned heavily into overreaction. He’s not about to be cut, and Stefanski’s decision wasn’t punishment. Sanders' NFL future isn’t doomed by one bad night. He remains a developing quarterback in a crowded room, one with the tools and mentality to grow into a valuable piece of Cleveland’s long-term plans.

As the Browns head into the regular season, Sanders will start the year as a depth option. That’s fine. Cleveland doesn’t need him to be a star in 2025; they need him to learn, adapt, and improve. For a rookie adjusting to the NFL, that’s exactly where he should be.